medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Stickers on Fruits and Vegetables Prohibited in Punjab

by Mohamed Fathima S on  December 5, 2018 at 9:17 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Pasting of stickers on fruits and vegetables has been prohibited in the state of Punjab by the Food Safety Commissioner.

Commissioner K.S. Pannu said on Tuesday that stickers on food products are commonly used to provide information on traceability, grades and price.
Stickers on Fruits and Vegetables Prohibited in Punjab
Stickers on Fruits and Vegetables Prohibited in Punjab

"But, a lot of times these stickers are applied directly on food sources such as on fruits and vegetables. Apples, kiwis, mangoes, oranges, banana, pears and bell peppers are some common fruits and vegetables which have stickers applied directly on the surfaces," Pannu pointed out.

He said it was observed that "in Punjab traders use stickers to make their product look premium or sometimes to hide any defect on the product".

"'Tested Ok', 'Good Quality' or 'Name of Product' are some common terms mentioned on the stickers which do not have any significance at all," Pannu pointed out.

"A wide variety of adhesives are used on these stickers to paste them effectively. Safety of these is not known. Studies show that substances like surfactants used in adhesives are toxic," he said.

He added that people generally remove stickers from fruits or vegetables and consume without thinking about residues of adhesives present on them. Heat from sunlight on the fresh fruits and vegetables sold in open market also increases the migration of harmful chemicals from adhesives into fruits.

Risk of consuming this is high in case of fruits or vegetables with skin, Pannu said. Food Safety teams have been directed to check the sale of such fruits and vegetables and make the traders aware about this.

"The teams have also been advised to inform the traders that in case a sticker is a must to provide relevant information such as a grade, price or bar code, then stickers or labels should not be put directly on fruits and vegetables.

"A functional barrier such as a safe transparent thin film may be used and sticker should be pasted on them. The ink used on the stickers must be food grade quality and must not migrate into food," the commissioner said.

-

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

The Lesser Known Fruits with High Nutrition Value

Some fruits that are less known to the common man today have hundred times more vitamin C, carotenoids, and antioxidants as compared with those in the well known fruits. These underutilized fruits are highly inexpensive too.

Fruits For Healthy Skin During Winter

Fruits provide hydration, glow to the skin and prevent skin dryness, lesions because of their vitamins, minerals, fiber, and phytonutrients.

Is it Skin Deep: Why You Should Not Peel Your Fruits and Vegetables

Trying to eat healthy, we unwittingly discard most of the nutrients by peeling fruits and veggies. Peels are actually richer in antioxidants and vitamin C as compared to the fruit pulp.

Why Eat Seasonal Fruits

Fruits are packed with nutrients like fibre, vitamins and minerals. Some fruits like banana, apple and papaya are available throughout the year.

Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing

Our lifestyles and eating habits can lead to acid build up and push the body to an unhealthy state. Understanding alkaline body state is important for our long term health.

Fiber Up Your Meals

A high fiber diet and good water intake are essential for a stress free body. High-fiber foods prevent overeating and is also the key to maintaining a healthy weight.

Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure

Top reasons why you should eat fruits to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. Antioxidants in fruits keep your blood pressure under control.

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.

Nails - Health and Disease

Nail changes could indicate a health problem or a disease condition. Read more to know about what your nails say about your health.

Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness

Sugar is known to be the dietary cause for increased risk of several chronic ailments such as diabetes and cancer. Is it coincidence or is it for real?

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Mediterranean Diet Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease The Acid-Alkaline balance, Diet and Health Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing Nails - Health and Disease Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure Health benefits of bananas Fiber Up Your Meals Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness 

What's New on Medindia

Fairness Cream for Men - Does it Work?

Siltuximab for Treating Castleman's Disease

Radiosurgery
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive