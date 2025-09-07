About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
STF-1623: Waking Up the Innate Immune System to Fight Cancer

by Colleen Fleiss on Sep 7 2025 1:23 AM

Discover how new cancer immunotherapy approaches like STF-1623 boost innate immunity to fight resistant solid tumors.

A new cancer drug candidate, STF-1623, has shown promise in overcoming one of the biggest challenges in immunotherapy: activating the immune system against solid tumors. ()
Developed by biochemist Lingyin Li and her team at the Arc Institute and Stanford University, STF-1623 works by restoring a natural immune alarm system that many cancers shut down. The findings were published in Cell Reports Medicine.

For years, immunotherapy breakthroughs have relied on T cells of the adaptive immune system, saving lives in patients with melanoma, certain lung cancers, and blood cancers. But solid tumors—often described as “cold” environments—have remained resistant, preventing immune cells from attacking them.

Blocking ENPP1 to Protect cGAMP and Activate Immunity

Li’s approach takes a different path. Instead of pushing T cells into action, STF-1623 activates the innate immune system, the body’s first line of defense. Her lab discovered that solid tumors produce large amounts of ENPP1, an enzyme that dismantles a key signaling molecule called cGAMP before it can alert immune cells. STF-1623 blocks ENPP1, preserving cGAMP and allowing the immune system to recognize and attack the tumor.

In mouse studies, the drug slowed tumor growth in breast, pancreatic, colorectal, and brain cancers, with no major side effects. The team found that STF-1623 binds tightly to ENPP1, staying active on the tumor surface for over 24 hours, which makes it both potent and precise.

“This is the first evidence that an innate immune checkpoint can be targeted in tumors,” Li said. “By protecting cGAMP, we’re essentially letting the body sound its own alarm right where it’s needed.”

Why Natural Immune Signaling May Work Better Than STING Agonists

Unlike STING agonists, which artificially trigger immune alarms and have shown limited results in early trials, STF-1623 preserves natural immune signaling. Researchers believe this more controlled approach could lead to safer, stronger, and longer-lasting responses.

The drug was also found to work best when combined with other cancer treatments, suggesting it could become part of broader therapy regimens. “Cancer is incredibly complex, so no single therapy will work for everyone,” Li noted. “Our goal is to help the body immunize itself at the tumor site.”

With FDA clearance now in place, phase I clinical trials are expected to begin soon.

Reference:
  1. ENPP1 inhibitor with ultralong drug-target residence time as an innate immune checkpoint blockade cancer therapy - (https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S2666379125004094)
Source-Medindia


