Stevia is The Most Well Known Zero-calorie Sweetener

by Jeffil Obadiah on  December 27, 2019 at 12:11 AM Diet & Nutrition News
Stevia remains the most discussed low/zero-calorie sweetener around the world. It is known as an excellent alternative for sugar-based sweeteners.
The International Stevia Council (ISC) recently unveiled data from its 2019 Online Conversation & Trends Analysis to identify and better understand the attitudes and perceptions around the sweetener stevia in English- and Spanish-speaking countries. The results: the online social conversation doubled.

The association worked with Kellen, a professional services firm, to conduct the ISC Conversation & Trends Analysis, using their researchers and Crimson Hexagon, an AI-powered consumer insights company, to analyze data from 2017 to 2018.

"There has been a dramatic increase in the total amount of the online conversation talking about stevia. In fact, it has doubled in English- and in Spanish-speaking countries," explains the International Stevia Council's Executive Director, Maria Teresa Scardigli.

The Analysis revealed that when compared to other low and no-calorie sweeteners, stevia remains the most talked about low and zero-calorie sweetener. This was particularly notable when looking at the language specific data. In English-speaking countries, stevia mentions significantly increased, going from 101,697 to 258,669. In Spanish-speaking countries, the mentions also doubled rising from 38,965 to 77,535.

Since the last Analysis in 2013-2015, topics of conversation have shifted in both English- and Spanish-speaking countries: less mentions in relation to recipes and taste and more in conjunction with weight loss assistance and diabetes/blood sugar management.

Many popular diet and fitness apps prominently mention stevia in the English-speaking conversations, including MyFitnessPal, Diabetes Daily, and Obesity Help.

Source: Eurekalert

