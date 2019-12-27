Stevia is The Most Well Known Zero-calorie Sweetener

Font : A- A+



Stevia remains the most discussed low/zero-calorie sweetener around the world. It is known as an excellent alternative for sugar-based sweeteners.

Stevia is The Most Well Known Zero-calorie Sweetener



The International Stevia Council (ISC) recently unveiled data from its 2019 Online Conversation & Trends Analysis to identify and better understand the attitudes and perceptions around the sweetener stevia in English- and Spanish-speaking countries. The results: the online social conversation doubled.



‘Many popular diet and fitness apps prominently mention stevia in the English-speaking conversations, including MyFitnessPal, Diabetes Daily, and Obesity Help.’

Read More.. Show Full Article





"There has been a dramatic increase in the total amount of the online conversation talking about stevia. In fact, it has doubled in English- and in Spanish-speaking countries," explains the International Stevia Council's Executive Director, Maria Teresa Scardigli.



The Analysis revealed that when compared to other low and no-calorie sweeteners, stevia remains the most talked about low and zero-calorie sweetener. This was particularly notable when looking at the language specific data. In English-speaking countries, stevia mentions significantly increased, going from 101,697 to 258,669. In Spanish-speaking countries, the mentions also doubled rising from 38,965 to 77,535.



Since the last Analysis in 2013-2015, topics of conversation have shifted in both English- and Spanish-speaking countries: less mentions in relation to recipes and taste and more in conjunction with weight loss assistance and diabetes/blood sugar management.



Many popular diet and fitness apps prominently mention stevia in the English-speaking conversations, including MyFitnessPal, Diabetes Daily, and Obesity Help.



Source: Eurekalert The association worked with Kellen, a professional services firm, to conduct the ISC Conversation & Trends Analysis, using their researchers and Crimson Hexagon, an AI-powered consumer insights company, to analyze data from 2017 to 2018."There has been a dramatic increase in the total amount of the online conversation talking about stevia. In fact, it has doubled in English- and in Spanish-speaking countries," explains the International Stevia Council's Executive Director, Maria Teresa Scardigli.The Analysis revealed that when compared to other low and no-calorie sweeteners, stevia remains the most talked about low and zero-calorie sweetener. This was particularly notable when looking at the language specific data. In English-speaking countries, stevia mentions significantly increased, going from 101,697 to 258,669. In Spanish-speaking countries, the mentions also doubled rising from 38,965 to 77,535.Since the last Analysis in 2013-2015, topics of conversation have shifted in both English- and Spanish-speaking countries: less mentions in relation to recipes and taste and more in conjunction with weight loss assistance and diabetes/blood sugar management.Many popular diet and fitness apps prominently mention stevia in the English-speaking conversations, including MyFitnessPal, Diabetes Daily, and Obesity Help.Source: Eurekalert The International Stevia Council (ISC) recently unveiled data from its 2019 Online Conversation & Trends Analysis to identify and better understand the attitudes and perceptions around the sweetener stevia in English- and Spanish-speaking countries. The results: the online social conversation doubled.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.