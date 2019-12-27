Stevia is The Most Well Known Zero-calorie Sweetener

The International Stevia Council (ISC) recently unveiled data from its 2019 Online Conversation & Trends Analysis to identify and better understand the attitudes and perceptions around the sweetener stevia in English- and Spanish-speaking countries. The results: the online social conversation doubled.
The association worked with Kellen, a professional services firm, to conduct the ISC Conversation & Trends Analysis, using their researchers and Crimson Hexagon, an AI-powered consumer insights company, to analyze data from 2017 to 2018.
"There has been a dramatic increase in the total amount of the online conversation talking about stevia. In fact, it has doubled in English- and in Spanish-speaking countries," explains the International Stevia Council's Executive Director, Maria Teresa Scardigli.
The Analysis revealed that when compared to other low and no-calorie sweeteners, stevia remains the most talked about low and zero-calorie sweetener. This was particularly notable when looking at the language specific data. In English-speaking countries, stevia mentions significantly increased, going from 101,697 to 258,669. In Spanish-speaking countries, the mentions also doubled rising from 38,965 to 77,535.
Since the last Analysis in 2013-2015, topics of conversation have shifted in both English- and Spanish-speaking countries: less mentions in relation to recipes and taste and more in conjunction with weight loss assistance and diabetes/blood sugar management.
Many popular diet and fitness apps prominently mention stevia in the English-speaking conversations, including MyFitnessPal, Diabetes Daily, and Obesity Help.
Source: Eurekalert