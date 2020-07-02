medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Tropical Disease News

Steroids May Do More Harm than Good in Treating Coronavirus

by Iswarya on  February 7, 2020 at 12:06 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Steroids should be avoided in the treatment of the current novel coronavirus, reports a new study. The study concludes based on evidence from previous outbreaks of similar types of infections such as SARS, where steroids provided little benefit to patients and did more harm than good. The findings of the study are published in The Lancet.
Steroids May Do More Harm than Good in Treating Coronavirus
Steroids May Do More Harm than Good in Treating Coronavirus

They say that clinicians should still administer the treatment for conditions such as asthma and other inflammatory diseases.

Show Full Article


Steroids are often used by doctors to reduce inflammation, which is present in the lungs of patients with the novel coronavirus. Lung inflammation was observed during the SARS and MERS outbreaks, which were caused by coronaviruses.

Experts say that, on balance, using the drugs could cause significant harm.

One retrospective study of critically-ill patients with MERS found that almost half of the people that received steroids needed additional treatments such as assistance in breathing, drugs to increase blood pressure, and a form of dialysis. Those given steroids were found to take longer to clear the virus from their bodies.

Other studies found that steroids caused harm in the SARS outbreak, with the virus still present in those who took the drugs up to three weeks after infection.

Dr. J. Kenneth Baillie, the lead author of the commentary article and Academic Consultant in Critical Care Medicine at the University of Edinburgh, said: "During this current coronavirus outbreak, clinicians are faced with some tough decisions on how to treat people who have been infected. After looking carefully at what evidence is available, we would advise that steroids should not be used for the treatment of lung injury caused by this new virus. If steroids are used, it should be as part of a clinical trial so that we can find out if they are helping or harming patients."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

New Coronavirus: People Without Symptoms can Be Infected Too

A person infected with the Novel Coronavirus 2019-nCoV may not positively show any symptoms at all, as per the latest medical reports in China.

Coronavirus Infection: 103 New Patients Cured in Wuhan

In Wuhan city, a total of 103 patients infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) have been cured and discharged.

Nearly 2,829 New Cases of Coronavirus in China & 57 New Deaths

China sees 2,829 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 57 new deaths from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

Six Coronaviruses Identified: Which One Will Spread Next?

Six coronaviruses are known to cause disease in people, but so far, only two of them, SARS-CoV and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) coronavirus, have caused large outbreaks of fatal illness in people.

Anabolic Steroids

Anabolic steroids can produce power- packed, adrenaline  pumping performances but they also reflect a saga of condemnation and shame.

Are Steroids Bad For You?

Steroids are miracle drugs but have to be used with caution. Some steroids are illegal to use, without prescription. Most steroids have severe side effects hence, these must be taken under strict medical supervision.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

More News on:

CannabisDrug AbuseAnabolic SteroidsAre Steroids Bad For You?
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Finger-licking Experience: Eating with Hands Makes Food Taste Good

Help Your Child Blow Away the New Coronavirus Fear

Walking Corpse Syndrome
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive