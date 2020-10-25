by Colleen Fleiss on  October 25, 2020 at 8:54 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Steroids Boost Survival of Preterm Babies
In countries like India, antenatal steroids like dexamethasone help boost the survival of premature babies when given to pregnant women at preterm birth risk, say researchers at World Health Organisation (WHO).

This is the first time a clinical trial has proven that the drugs are also effective in low-income settings, the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, reported.

The WHO ACTION-I trial resolves an ongoing controversy about the efficacy of antenatal steroids for improving preterm newborn survival in low-income countries.


Conducted from December 2017-November 2019, the randomised trial recruited 2852 women and their 3,070 babies from 29 secondary and tertiary level hospitals in Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Nigeria, and Pakistan.

Beyond finding a significantly lower risk of neonatal death and stillbirth, the study also found there was no increase in possible maternal bacterial infections when treating pregnant women with dexamethasone in low-resource settings.

"Dexamethasone is now a proven drug to save babies born too soon in low-income settings," said study author Dr Olufemi Oladapo, head of maternal and perinatal health unit at WHO.

"But it is only effective when administered by health-care providers who can make timely and accurate decisions, and provide a minimum package of high-quality care for both pregnant women and their babies," Oladapo added.

The impact is significant: for every 25 pregnant women treated with dexamethasone, one premature baby's life was saved.

When administered to mothers at risk of preterm birth, dexamethasone crosses the placenta and accelerates lung development, making it less likely for preterm babies to have respiratory problems at birth.

The study noted that healthcare providers must have the means to select the women most likely to benefit from the drug and to correctly initiate the treatment at the right time - ideally 48 hours before giving birth to give enough time to complete steroid injections for maximal effect.

Women who are in weeks 26-34 of their pregnancy are most likely to benefit from the steroid, so healthcare providers must also have access to ultrasound to accurately date their pregnancies.

In addition, babies must receive sufficiently good-quality care when they are born, the team said.

"When a minimal package of care for newborn babies is in place in low-income countries, antenatal steroids such as dexamethasone can help to save preterm babies' lives," said study author Dr Rajiv Bahl, head of the newborn health unit at WHO.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Are Steroids Bad For You?
Steroids are miracle drugs but have to be used with caution. Some steroids are illegal to use, without prescription. Most steroids have severe side effects hence, these must be taken under strict medical supervision.
READ MORE
Quiz on Corticosteroids
Corticosteroids are life-saving medications that can revive a person of serious conditions. Test your knowledge on corticosteroids by taking this ...
READ MORE
Preterm Birth Linked to Jet Aircraft Exhaust Exposure
Preterm birth is linked to high exposure to jet aircraft exhaust, according to a new study. Exposure to ultra-fine particles of aircraft exhaust resulted in 14% higher chance of preterm birth.
READ MORE
Living Near Oil and Gas Wells may Up Preterm Birth Risk
Living near active oil and gas wells during pregnancy raises the risk of low-birthweight babies, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Anabolic Steroids
Anabolic steroids can produce power- packed, adrenaline – pumping performances but they also reflect a saga of condemnation and shame.
READ MORE
Cannabis
Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa
READ MORE
Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

More News on:

CannabisDrug AbuseAnabolic SteroidsAre Steroids Bad For You?