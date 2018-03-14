medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

Stephen Hawking Dies at 76

by Hannah Joy on  March 14, 2018 at 1:13 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Stephen Hawking has died peacefully at 76 in the early hours at his home in the British university city of Cambridge.

Hawking has explained life's most complicated questions and his children Lucy, Robert, and Tim stated "We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today.".
Stephen Hawking Dies at 76
Stephen Hawking Dies at 76

  Hawking was an extraordinary man and a great scientist whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence, brilliance and humor, inspired many people across the world.

"I regard the brain as a computer which will stop working when its components fail. There is no heaven or afterlife for broken-down computers; that is a fairy story for people afraid of the dark," said Hawking.

He also spoke of death, "I'm not afraid of death, but I'm in no hurry to die. I have so much I want to do first."

Hawking leaves behind three children, Robert, Lucy, and Timothy, from his first marriage to Jane Wilde, and three grandchildren.



Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Artificial Intelligence Could Wipe Out Humanity: Stephen Hawking

Artificial Intelligence Could Wipe Out Humanity: Stephen Hawking

The efforts to create thinking machines pose a threat to our very existence, reveals Stephen Hawking.

Wanted: Assistant to Maintain Professor Stephen Hawking's Communications Systems

Wanted: Assistant to Maintain Professor Stephen Hawking's Communications Systems

Professor Stephen Hawking is searching for an assistant who will be able to help him in "areas which he has difficulty due to his disability."

For Stephen Hawking, Women are Universe's Only Enduring Mystery

For Stephen Hawking, Women are Universe's Only Enduring Mystery

Stephen Hawking has revealed that for him women are the only enduring mystery of the universe as he has not been able to crack this mystery.

Stephen Hawking Brands Heaven A Fairy Tale For People Afraid of Death

Stephen Hawking Brands Heaven A Fairy Tale For People Afraid of Death

Famed physicist Stephen Hawking has declared the idea of heaven and afterlife as a "fairy story" for people afraid of death.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drowsy Driving

Drowsy Driving

Drowsy driving means operating a motor vehicle when a person is unable to remain alert due to lack ...

 Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) involves cranial stimulation with pulsed, low-intensity ...

 Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder diverticula are outward bulges of the inner (epithelial) lining of the urinary bladder ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...