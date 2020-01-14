medindia

Stem Cells Transformed into Bone Using Artificial Muscle Sheets

by Jeffil Obadiah on  January 14, 2020 at 2:04 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Researchers discovered a polymer sheet that functions as an artificial muscle as it transforms stem cells into bones.
Stem Cells Transformed into Bone Using Artificial Muscle Sheets
Stem Cells Transformed into Bone Using Artificial Muscle Sheets

Stem cells are known for their ability to turn into many different types of cells, be they muscle cells, cartilage, or bone cells. Just like the body, they are part of, stem cells sense what happens around them and react accordingly.

Show Full Article


For decades, researchers have been learning how to steer this differentiation process by changing the cells' environment. The knowledge acquired is already being used in tissue engineering, in other words, to generate substitute materials that restore or maintain damaged biological tissues.

However, most research has been done on static scaffolds. Now, researchers from the Helmholtz-Zentrum Geesthacht (HZG), the Berlin-Brandenburg Centre for Regenerative Therapies, the Freien Universität Berlin and the Helmholtz Virtual Institute for Multifunctional Biomaterials in medicine have used a dynamic scaffold.

New method created

The researchers took a polymer sheet that acts like an artificial muscle. The sheet has an unusual property in that it is trained to morph when exposed to repeated temperature changes reversibly.

The researchers simply molded a grid onto the underside of the sheet and programmed it to stretch as the temperature went from body temperature (37 °C) to 10 °C and to contract when re-heated.

They then seeded the sheet with stem cells, and carefully observed the changing shape of the gridded sheet and cells.

With the help of this "artificial muscle", the scientists could use one physical signal - the temperature change - to send a second mechanical signal to the stem cells simultaneously. With these synchronised stimuli it is possible to encourage the stem cells to turn themselves into bone cells.

"Our polymer actuator sheet has a so-called shape-memory function. In our experiments, this allows it to act like a transducer, with which we can effectively instruct the cells to do as we wish. We found that the changes in temperature, combined with the repeated stretching motion of the film was enough to encourage the stem cells to differentiate into bone cells" explained Professor Andreas Lendlein an author of the paper and head of the HZG's Institute of Biomaterial Science in Teltow, Germany.

Potential application in complex bone fractures "The programmed polymer sheets could, for example, later be used to treat bones broken so severely that the body can't repair it by itself. Stem cells from a patient's bone marrow could be cultured on the sheet and adaptively wrap around the bone during an operation.

The previously "trained" cells could then directly strengthen the bones" said Professor Lendlein. Given the recent report in New Scientist of a successful operation at 10 °C at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, such medical implants could become yet another tool in a surgeon's toolkit.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Stem Cells - Fundamentals

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells

Stem Cells - Cord Blood

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Cord Blood

Bone Marrow Aspiration and Biopsy

Bone marrow biopsy and aspiration is the removal of some bone marrow tissue for diagnosis and management of cancers of blood cells and multiple myeloma.

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.

Dystonia

Dystonia is a neurological condition in which the patient experiences involuntary muscle contractions. Understand the risk factors, causes & symptoms of dystonia & how it can be treated.

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the cortical bones of infants is the prime finding

Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder

Renal Osteodystrophy which is referred to as Mineral Bone Disorder is a result of imbalance in calcium, phosphorus, parathyroid hormone and Vitamin D levels.

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

This new field is an amalgamation of biology, medicine and engineering, and is believed to have mind -boggling implications if fully potentialized.

More News on:

Stem Cells - Cord BloodInfantile Cortical HyperostosisStem Cells - FundamentalsParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentGenetics and Stem CellsBone Marrow TransplantationTissue Engineering and Regenerative MedicineStem CellsRenal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone DisorderDystonia
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Vitamin B1 (Thiamine)

Breast Cancer / Carcinoma of the Breast

Home Pregnancy Test
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive