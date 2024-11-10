About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Stem Cells: A Key to Understanding Heart Diseases

by Colleen Fleiss on Nov 10 2024 2:44 AM

Stem cells reveal key insights into cardiovascular disease, aiding in understanding causes and treatments.

A study published in Stem Cell Reports shows that short-term exposure to certain triggers can prime the immune system for a prolonged state of hyperactivity and inflammation, known as "trained innate immunity." This process affects both white blood cells and blood stem cells, leading to lasting immune changes. ()
When thinking about the immune system, most people think about B and T cells and how they can be trained to recognize pathogens, preventing re-infections. Besides this “adaptive” immune system, we also have an “innate” immune system which acts as first line defense against e.g. bacteria and viruses. The textbook view is that the innate immune system is non-specific so that it’s response always follows the same pattern, even for recurring infections.

Stem Cells - Fundamentals
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells

Trained Immunity's Impact on Health and Disease

The mechanism can help the body fight infections and prevent their recurrence, but it can also increase the risk of certain cardiovascular disease, in which the innate immune cells actually contribute to disease pathophysiology. To date, most of our knowledge on trained innate immunity comes from animal models and it is not clear if the human innate immune system reacts in the same way as those models.

To test this, PhD student Daniela Flores-Gomez from the team of Niels Riksen and Siroon Bekkering at Radboud University Medical Center, Netherlands, isolated blood stem cells and white blood cells from human bone marrow and exposed them to the protein IL-1beta, which is one of the main inducers of trained immunity in mice.

Just like their mouse counterparts, the human blood stem cells divided more and made more innate white blood cells when stimulated with IL-1beta. Further, the trained white blood cells were hyperreactive, meaning that they produced more inflammatory proteins and stuck more to blood vessels. Interestingly, IL-1beta levels are elevated in patients after heart attack and these patients have an increased risk of developing atherosclerosis.

Quiz on Stem Cells
Scientists believe (and are working hard) to use stem cells in the future to treat a wide range of diseases and injuries. But what exactly is a stem cell? How can it be used in curing disorders? See if you get your answers from this ...
This might be explained by a trained, hyperreactive immune system with stickier, plaque-forming white blood cells. A fat and sugar-rich diet might worsen this effect, as it promotes trained immunity through IL-1beta signalling in lab animals.

This data shows that trained immunity in humans and lab animals follows the same principles and opens up new avenues for studying trained immunity and its connection to cardiovascular disease and other diseases linked to hyperinflammation.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
Reference:
  1. Interleukin-1β induces trained innate immunity in human hematopoietic progenitor cells in vitro - (https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S2213671124002662)
Source-Eurekalert
Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.

