Steep Decline in Active COVID-19 Cases in Delhi

Delhi has saw its total tally reach 1,10,921 cases and toll climb to 3,334.



According to Delhi government's daily health bulletin, as many as 87,692 people have recovered, more than four times the number of active cases which stand at 19,895. A total of 2,998 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

‘Delhi on path to recovery; only 20 per cent of total coronavirus cases are active.’





Over 9,767 RT-PCR and 11,741 rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were conducted on Saturday. In total, 7,68,617 tests have been conducted so far in the national capital.



Currently, 4,502 beds are occupied in the hospitals out of a total capacity of 15,253 beds, 1,857 in the dedicated Covid Care Centres out of 9,217 and 157 beds in the dedicated Covid Health Centres as against the availability of 544 total beds. Over 11,598 people are under home isolation.



The number of containment zones in the national capital stood at 639, recording an increase of 180 over three days. The number shot up after the city government decided to break existing hotspots into smaller clusters for better surveillance.



Source: IANS Testing numbers in the city have also gone up since the commencement of rapid antigen tests last month.Over 9,767 RT-PCR and 11,741 rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were conducted on Saturday. In total, 7,68,617 tests have been conducted so far in the national capital.Currently, 4,502 beds are occupied in the hospitals out of a total capacity of 15,253 beds, 1,857 in the dedicated Covid Care Centres out of 9,217 and 157 beds in the dedicated Covid Health Centres as against the availability of 544 total beds. Over 11,598 people are under home isolation.The number of containment zones in the national capital stood at 639, recording an increase of 180 over three days. The number shot up after the city government decided to break existing hotspots into smaller clusters for better surveillance.Source: IANS

On June 23, the city had witnessed the highest single-day peak of 3,947 cases, but the number has come down steadily since then despite the number of tests increasing.