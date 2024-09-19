Stay Energized in a World of Videoconferences

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

In 2021, Zoom reported over 300 million daily meeting participants, showing the platform's massive growth.

With videoconferencing still a major part of life post-pandemic, as people work remotely, socialize online, and attend virtual events, minimizing exhaustion is crucial for maintaining productivity and well-being.Researchers have identified the type of background that helps reduce fatigue during long videoconferencing sessions ().Spending hours on video calls, however, can be exhausting and manifest as physical, emotional, or cognitive tiredness – a phenomenon known as videoconferencing fatigue (VF).Now, researchers in Singapore have asked if a relationship between virtual backgrounds and VF exists and what the underlying mechanisms are.“We show that the use of different types and contents of virtual backgrounds can contribute to VF,” said Heng Zhang, co-author of the study published in Frontiers in Psychology and a researcher at the Nanyang Technological University Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information.“Users who utilize video virtual backgrounds experience higher levels of VF compared to those who use image or blurred virtual backgrounds.”The researchers surveyed more than 600 participants in which they asked people(static image, blurred image, video, or no virtual background) they choose.The researchers also measured VF using a five-point scale that indicated levels of general, visual, social, motivational, and emotional fatigue. Participants were aged between 22 and 76 years and worked from home around three days a week.The results showed that participants who used video backgrounds experienced the highest levels of VF. Users who use blurred backgrounds also experienced higher VF than those who use static images.“Our brains automatically react to new information in the environment. This consumes cognitive resources, which then increases cognitive load and consequently leads to VF,” Zhang explained.The key, the researchers said, is how much new information is contained in the background.“Image backgrounds initially present new information, but users might gradually shift their attention elsewhere. Blurred backgrounds don’t introduce new information, but occasionally users may catch glimpses of the real environment, which presents new information. Video backgrounds, however, continuously introduce new information, constantly interrupting users’ attention and putting demand on cognitive resources.”In addition to the type of background, the environment that is depicted in the background can also influence VF. “Users who use nature-themed backgrounds report lower levels of VF compared to others,” Zhang said.Other backgrounds, such as office settings or public spaces can increase users’ pressure to self-present as if they were in one of those settings, leading to increased fatigue. “In a work setting, a nature-themed image background might be the ideal choice,” Zhang pointed out.It is important that users choose backgrounds appropriately, as different contexts call for different types of backgrounds, the authors said. Making thoughtful choices could not only enhance meeting effectiveness but also improve the users’ psychological experience, reducing the fatigue associated with videoconferencing.Their study provides a scientific foundation for further optimizing the videoconferencing experience and helping users make more informed choices, the researchers said.These insights may be especially valuable to users who use video calls in their work and could help them maintain well-being while maximizing the benefits of this way of working.Nevertheless, the authors said that further study is needed to focus on how different age groups and video call purposes influence the relationship between virtual backgrounds and VF.In addition – and despite the fact that many people spend significant amounts of time watching themselves when on a video call – the role of other users’ backgrounds on VF needs to be investigated.“A more comprehensive understanding of the role of virtual backgrounds in videoconferencing could provide more targeted recommendations for future research and practice,” concluded Zhang.Source-Eurekalert