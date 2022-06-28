Stay Cool: Cold Temperature may Help Fight Obesity, Metabolic Diseases

Can Cold Temperature Help You Lose Weight?

In a new paper published in, researchers at Joslin Diabetes Center and Brigham and Women's Hospital found that exposure to cold temperatures resolved obesity-induced inflammation while improving insulin sensitivity and glucose tolerance in diet-induced obese mice.The team further revealed that the process depended on brown adipose (fat) tissue - sometimes considered "good fat" - producing a naturally occurring molecule called Maresin 2 when stimulated by cold. Recognized as an active endocrine organ because it secretes molecules that communicate with other tissues and regulate metabolism, brown adipose tissue helps dissipate stored energy and may potentially promote weight loss and metabolic health."Extensive evidence indicates that," said co-corresponding author Yu-Hua Tseng, PhD, a senior investigator in the Section on Integrative Physiology and Metabolism at Joslin Diabetes Center and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School."We discovered that, mediated at least in part by the activation of brown adipose tissue. These findings suggest a previously unrecognized function of brown adipose tissue in promoting the resolution of inflammation in obesity."In two previous studies, Tseng and colleagues discovered that. In the current study,In the present study, the scientists created a mouse model that becomes obese when fed a typical high-fat, Western diet. When the animals were exposed to a cold environment (around 40 degrees Fahrenheit), the researchers observed that the animals' insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism improved and their body weight decreased, compared to control animals maintained at a thermoneutral zone - the environmental temperature where the body does not need to produce heat for maintaining its core body temperature. What's more, the scientists also noticed a profound improvement in inflammation, as measured by reduced levels of a major inflammatory marker."We found that brown fat produces Maresin 2, which resolves inflammation systemically and in the liver," said co-corresponding author Matthew Spite, PhD, a lead investigator at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Associate Professor of Anesthesia at Harvard Medical School. "These findings suggest a previously unrecognized function of brown adipose tissue in promoting the resolution of inflammation in obesity via the production of this important lipid mediator."Moreover, these findings also suggest that Maresin 2 could have clinical applications as a therapy for patients with obesity, metabolic disease, or other diseases linked to chronic inflammation; however, the molecule itself breaks down quickly in the body. Tseng and colleagues seek a more stable chemical analog for clinical use.The team notes a shortcut to improved metabolic health may already exist. Multiple human studies conducted at Joslin and elsewhere show that exposure to mild cold temperatures (50 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit) have been shown to be sufficient to activate brown adipose tissue and improve metabolism, though the mechanisms are not well understood.Source: Eurekalert