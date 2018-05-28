medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Stay Clear from These Foods During Summer

by Sushma Rao on  May 28, 2018 at 10:12 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Summer heat waves can not only make you feel uncomfortable and dehydrated, it can also leave you with an upset stomach and other infections if you eat the wrong foods. It is best to stay away to from spicy food and an over-dose of meat, suggest experts.
Stay Clear from These Foods During Summer
Stay Clear from These Foods During Summer

Raheela Hasan, health and nutrition specialist and Founder at Fitrition - Nutrition For Life, and Manoj Kutteri, Wellness Director at Atmantan Wellness Centre, have listed food that can be avoided in the summer season:

  • Ice-cream sandwich: This treat usually packs nearly 500 calories and gets a 60 per cent of its flavour from saturated fat. A better idea: Make your own ice cream sandwiches using lower-fat sorbet.
  • Too much spice: Spice powders can certainly liven up a meal, but spices also can heat up the body as spices boost the rate of metabolism.
  • Rich non-vegetarian fare: Summer is not the time to tuck into rich meat gravies or tandoori, fish and chicken, or even seafood. In fact, this makes a person sweat more and causes digestive problems. It can also lead to diarrhea.
  • Oily junk food: You must avoid burgers with meat patties, fries and other oily fare.
  • Salty snacks: These contain MSG (Monosodium Glutamate), a harmful additive that's been linked to an increased appetite and weight gain.
  • Avoid sauces: A cheese sauce is very avoidable too. It has close to 350 calories and it leaves you feeling bloated and sluggish. Some sauces also have too much MSG and salt. Instead, keep the meal nutritious and natural.
  • Deviled eggs: The risk of Salmonella (infesction) is highest in deviled eggs when they are not held at the right temperature (at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit). Salmonella can live on both the inside and outside of eggs and the egg can still appear perfectly normal.

    Deviled eggs are cooked, which should kill any germs in the eggs. But because you combine a bunch of eggs together for the filling, and then it's at room temperature, bacteria can grow to dangerous levels if an egg is undercooked or contaminated after cooking.

    Buy eggs only from stores or other suppliers that keep them refrigerated at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, and serve deviled eggs on ice at all times.
  • Leftovers: Leftovers should be handled properly as well. Once everyone has eaten, put the food in its appropriate hot or cold environment. Food left out becomes a problem because it enters the temperature danger zone, between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

    Count how many hours the food has been left out overall. If it is close to or over four hours, trash it. Do this especially if the food was left out a good part of the day, and at the hottest part of the day, just get rid of it.




Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Related Links

7 Tips to Prevent Nose Bleeds in Summer

7 Tips to Prevent Nose Bleeds in Summer

Nose Bleeds or Epistaxis are common during summer. Here are simple tips to prevent nasal bleeding in summer.

Baby Skin Care in Summer

Baby Skin Care in Summer

Baby's sensitive skin needs special summer skin care to avoid damage from sun's harmful rays. Learn about summer skincare tips to protect your baby.

Summer Foods

Summer Foods

Summer diet should include plenty of seasonal raw vegetables and fruits to provide us with energy, essential vitamins and minerals. The high water content in the raw foods prevents dehydration in our body.

Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer

Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer

Summers days are long, hot and sweaty, and can leave you feeling de-hydrated and tired. Read on to find more about the foods that will keep you hydrated and maintain your energy levels on these long and hot days.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

Is the summer heat making you feel tired and dizzy? Check out these simple tips to help you beat the summer heat and stay cool.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Beat the heat Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Tularemia / Rabbit Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Tularemia / Rabbit Fever

Tularemia is an uncommon, highly contagious bacterial infection acquired in humans by insect bites ...

 Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus

Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus

Nipah Virus (NiV) or Hendra virus is a deadly virus that spreads via contact with the saliva, ...

 7 Tips to Prevent Nose Bleeds in Summer

7 Tips to Prevent Nose Bleeds in Summer

Nose Bleeds or Epistaxis are common during summer. Here are simple tips to prevent nasal bleeding ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...