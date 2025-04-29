Statins Might Improve Survival in Patients With Chronic Leukemia

Statin use in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma is linked to reduced risk of cancer-related death.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Statin use and survival in SLL/CLL treated with ibrutinib: Pooled analysis of four randomized controlled trials



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Statins could reduce the risk of dying from chronic lymphocytic leukemia by 61%; statins, commonly used for lowering cholesterol, may hold promise for improving survival rates in cancer patients. #medindia #leukemia #statins #cancersurvival’

Statins could reduce the risk of dying from chronic lymphocytic leukemia by 61%; statins, commonly used for lowering cholesterol, may hold promise for improving survival rates in cancer patients. #medindia #leukemia #statins #cancersurvival’

Advertisements

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma

Advertisements

Prevalence of Statins and Their Connection to Heart Disease

Advertisements

Cancer Survival Endpoints and Patient Follow-Up Duration

Results of Statin Use and Cancer Outcomes

Statin use and survival in SLL/CLL treated with ibrutinib: Pooled analysis of four randomized controlled trials - (https://ashpublications.org/bloodadvances/article/doi/10.1182/bloodadvances.2024015287/536859/Statin-use-and-survival-in-SLL-CLL-treated-with)