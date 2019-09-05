Taking statins can reduce the risk of early death in patients with colorectal cancer, reports a new study.

Statins May Reduce Premature Death Risk in Colorectal Cancer Patients

‘Use of statins (cholesterol-lowering drugs) before or after a diagnosis of colorectal cancer can significantly reduce the risk of early death, both from cancer and from other causes.’

Use of statins before or after a diagnosis of colorectal cancer was linked with a lower risk of premature death, both from cancer and from other causes, in aanalysis of published studies.The meta-analysis included 14 studies involving 130,994 patients with colorectal cancer. Pre-diagnosis statin use was linked with a 15 percent lower risk of dying early from any cause and an 18 percent lower risk of dying from cancer.Post-diagnosis statin use was linked with a 14 percent lower risk of all-cause death and a 21 percent lower risk of cancer-specific death."Considering that statins are low-costed and wildly-used agents worldwide, we believe our updated meta-analysis can provide new insights into optimizing adjuvant treatment of colorectal cancer," the authors wrote.Source: Eurekalert