Statins Linked to Reduction of COVID-19 Severity

by Colleen Fleiss on October 22, 2022 at 11:17 PM
Statins, commonly used cholesterol-lowering drug help decrease the risk of death and severity of COVID-19 disease.

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization


Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
Advertisement


The retrospective study is one of the most extensive of regular statin use in patients with COVID-19. Researchers analyzed the electronic medical records of 38,875 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at 185 hospitals in the United States between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, 2020. Of those patients, 30% regularly used statins to treat high cholesterol. Statin users had a 37% lower risk of dying from COVID-19 than those who didn't use statins. In addition, regular statin users were significantly less likely to be discharged to hospice, be admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) or develop blood clots. They also had shorter hospital stays and spent less time on a ventilator.

Could Statins Do More Than Lower Cholesterol in COVID-19 Patients

While COVID-19 itself causes inflammation, in some cases the immune system creates further inflammation by responding too aggressively to the infection. This extreme reaction causes much of the damage to the body, including difficulty breathing and damage to the lungs, kidneys, heart, brain and vascular system. The anti-inflammatory actions of statins "cool the process" so that the disease is not as severe, Dr. Crimi said.

One in four Americans over the age of 40 take statins to lower their cholesterol and reduce their risk of heart attack, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases, according to the American Heart Association, making them one of the most commonly prescribed drugs.
Statins

Statins


Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
Advertisement

"This research illustrates the importance of evaluating medications that could be repurposed to help patients in ways other than their intended use," said Dr. Crimi. "Our results suggest statins could be an additional cost-effective solution against COVID-19 disease severity and should be studied further."

Source: Eurekalert
Test Your Knowledge on Statins

Test Your Knowledge on Statins


Statins are a group of drugs which help lower the blood cholesterol levels. Cholesterol is required for the normal body function but an excess level in the blood causes deposition of the cholesterol in the wall of the blood vessels leading to cardiovascular disease and stroke.
Advertisement

Hand Hygiene to Prevent COVID-19

Hand Hygiene to Prevent COVID-19


On the occasion of Global Handwashing Day, the global handwashing campaign has been a practice long before the advent of COVID-19 and thus needs to be sustained.
Advertisement
