medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Statins Could Decrease the Risk of Ovarian Cancer

by Ramya Rachamanti on  February 19, 2020 at 7:27 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Statins could reduce the risk of ovarian cancer when used for long term, according to new research funded by Cancer Research UK.
Statins Could Decrease the Risk of Ovarian Cancer
Statins Could Decrease the Risk of Ovarian Cancer

The same result was also found in women who carry the BRCA1/2 gene fault. Having the BRCA1/2 fault puts women at a higher risk of ovarian cancer than the general population**.

Show Full Article


The research published in JAMA studied genes and the extent to which they inhibit the enzyme HMG-CoA reductase - which is responsible for regulating cholesterol in the body - and is the exact enzyme targeted by statin drugs to reduce cholesterol.

While the study suggests that statins could lower ovarian cancer risk, more research needs to be done specifically looking at their use and impact on women's risk of developing the disease.

The researchers based at the University of Bristol looked at 63,347 women between the ages of 20 and 100 years old, of whom 22,406 had ovarian cancer. They also looked at an additional 31,448 women who carried the BRCA1/2 fault, of whom 3,887 had ovarian cancer. The study used an approach called Mendelian randomization***, which involves analysing the genetic data from thousands of people.

Statins may protect against the development of ovarian cancer because they've been shown to induce apoptosis - one of the body's ways of getting rid of old, faulty or infected cells - and to stop tumours from growing in laboratory studies.

Another line of thought is that statins lower circulating cholesterol, which helps regulate cell growth, though this research suggests that lower circulating cholesterol was not the method by which statins may reduce ovarian cancer risk.

The findings suggest that long-term statin use could be associated with an estimated 40% reduction in ovarian cancer risk in the general population, although the estimate comes from looking at gene variation rather than statins themselves, and the exact mechanism by which these genes are associated with lower ovarian cancer risk is unclear.

Ovarian cancer is the 6th most common cancer in women in the UK. There are around 7,400 cases each year****, and out of those with a known stage at diagnosis, almost 6 in 10 are diagnosed at a late stage*****. Around 4,100 women die from the disease every year in the UK.

There is no test that reliably picks up ovarian cancer at an early stage, so chemoprevention could be an important approach to saving lives.

Professor Richard Martin, from the University of Bristol, said: "Our findings open up the possibility of repurposing a cheap drug to help prevent ovarian cancer - especially in women who are at a higher risk.

It's incredibly interesting that women whose bodies naturally inhibit the enzyme targeted by statins have a lower risk of ovarian cancer, but we don't recommend anyone rushes to take statins specifically to reduce ovarian cancer risk because of this study.

"It's a promising result and I hope it sparks more research and trials into statins to demonstrate conclusively whether or not there's a benefit."

Dr Rachel Orritt, Cancer Research UK's health information manager, said: "This study is a great first step to finding out if statins could play a role in lowering ovarian cancer risk, and justifies future research into this area. "But there's not yet enough evidence to know if statins themselves could reduce the risk of developing ovarian cancer safely. And it's important to remember that the risk of developing ovarian cancer depends on many things including age, genetics and environmental factors. Speak to your doctor first if you have any concerns about your risk."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer affects both the ovaries and is referred to as the 'silent killer' as the symptoms go unnoticed until the disease advances.

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.

Meigs Syndrome

Meigs'' syndrome is a medical condition with a triad of symptoms including benign ovarian tumor, ascites and pleural effusion. Meigs'' syndrome accounts for approximately 1% of all ovarian tumors.

Ovarian Pain

Ovarian pain is caused due to various conditions like ovarian cysts, ovarian tumors, endometriosis, pelvic inflammatory diseases, ovarian remnant syndrome and Mittelschmerz.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

CholesterolOvarian CancerCancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCholesterol - The Enigma ChemicalCancerTattoos A Body ArtStatinsMeigs SyndromeOvarian Pain
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

IVF Babies at Higher Risk of Death During First Few Weeks of Life

Amnesia

Heavy School Bags may Boost Your Child's Abdominal Strength and Endurance
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive