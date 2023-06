Statin Alternative Reduces Risk of Cardiac Events

Bempedoic acid medication may prove to be an alternative to cholesterol-lowering drugs in decreasing the risk of cardiac events as well as statins (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Bempedoic Acid and Cardiovascular Outcomes in Statin-Intolerant Patients



Go to source).



What are Statins

Statins are widely prescribed to reduce levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. High levels of LDL cholesterol can raise an individual's risk of having a heart attack or stroke . While statins lower LDL cholesterol levels by slowing the liver's production of cholesterol, some patients taking statins have reported experiencing muscle and joint pain.