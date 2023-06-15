Statin Alternative Reduces Risk of Cardiac Events

Bempedoic acid medication may prove to be an alternative to cholesterol-lowering drugs in decreasing the risk of cardiac events as well as statins (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Bempedoic Acid and Cardiovascular Outcomes in Statin-Intolerant Patients
Go to source).
What are StatinsStatins are widely prescribed to reduce levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. High levels of LDL cholesterol can raise an individual's risk of having a heart attack or stroke. While statins lower LDL cholesterol levels by slowing the liver's production of cholesterol, some patients taking statins have reported experiencing muscle and joint pain.
Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Advertisement
‘Bempedoic acid may help patients who cannot tolerate sufficient doses of statins or lower their cholesterol levels.’
Tweet it Now
The study is a new analysis of the CLEAR Outcomes Trial, which enrolled 13,970 statin-intolerant patients. The main trial results released in March found that bempedoic acid lowered LDL cholesterol levels on average by 21% and reduced cardiovascular events, including heart attack, stroke, and procedures to open blocked blood vessels to the heart, by 13%.
The new analysis found study participants taking bempedoic acid experienced a reduced risk of having a major cardiac event compared to those taking a placebo. The lowered risk level was comparable to that seen for the same extent of LDL reduction in individuals taking statins. This suggests that different classes of cholesterol drugs have similar benefits for cardiovascular health, unlike diabetes medications that can have varying effects on cardiovascular health even with a similar improvement in blood sugar levels.
"Cardiovascular disease remains the most prevalent cause of mortality and morbidity in the world," Lincoff said. "Medications to lower cholesterol offer an important tool to diminish this risk."
Esperion Therapeutics, which manufactures bempedoic acid, supported the study.
Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance found in all cells in the body. The body only requires a small amount to function. When cholesterol levels are too high, fat is deposited in the artery walls. This can raise the risk of heart disease and stroke. Hormones—the body's chemical messengers and a key part of the endocrine system—control the pathways for fats and proteins to move around the body.
Reference :
Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
"Cardiovascular disease remains the most prevalent cause of mortality and morbidity in the world," Lincoff said. "Medications to lower cholesterol offer an important tool to diminish this risk."
Esperion Therapeutics, which manufactures bempedoic acid, supported the study.
Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance found in all cells in the body. The body only requires a small amount to function. When cholesterol levels are too high, fat is deposited in the artery walls. This can raise the risk of heart disease and stroke. Hormones—the body's chemical messengers and a key part of the endocrine system—control the pathways for fats and proteins to move around the body.
Reference :
- Bempedoic Acid and Cardiovascular Outcomes in Statin-Intolerant Patients - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36876740/)
Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Readings
Latest Heart Disease News
Here are seven supplements that can help meet the nutritional needs of our bodies, promoting optimal heart function and overall well-being.
Angina patients who had beetroot juice daily, the risk of heart attack dropped to 7.5 percent.
Using the innovative "Focused Rotary Jet Spinning" technique, researchers have successfully manufactured fully functional heart valves within minutes.
58% of type 2 diabetes adults with heart failure covered by Alabama Medicaid did not receive prompt outpatient care.
The start of the week is when most fatal heart attacks occur, according to a study.