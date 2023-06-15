Statin Alternative Reduces Risk of Cardiac Events

Listen to this news 0:00 / 0:00

‘Bempedoic acid may help patients who cannot tolerate sufficient doses of statins or lower their cholesterol levels.’



The study is a new analysis of the CLEAR Outcomes Trial, which enrolled 13,970 statin-intolerant patients. The main trial results released in March found that bempedoic acid lowered LDL cholesterol levels on average by 21% and reduced cardiovascular events, including heart attack, stroke, and procedures to open blocked blood vessels to the heart, by 13%.





Esperion Therapeutics, which manufactures bempedoic acid, supported the study.



Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance found in all cells in the body. The body only requires a small amount to function. When cholesterol levels are too high, fat is deposited in the artery walls. This can raise the risk of heart disease and stroke. Hormones—the body's chemical messengers and a key part of the endocrine system—control the pathways for fats and proteins to move around the body.



Reference : Bempedoic Acid and Cardiovascular Outcomes in Statin-Intolerant Patients - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36876740/)

