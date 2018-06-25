medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Starving Fungi Could Save Millions of Lives Each Year, Reveals Research

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 25, 2018 at 1:09 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Stopping fungi from producing transporters that carry essential nutrients, like phosphate, starved the fungi, revealed team from the Westmead Institute for Medical Research.
Starving Fungi Could Save Millions of Lives Each Year, Reveals Research
Starving Fungi Could Save Millions of Lives Each Year, Reveals Research

Despite high levels of phosphate in the human body, the research showed that the infecting fungi are very poor at absorbing it. This causes the fungi to produce more transporters to try to bring in more phosphate - a process known as the 'phosphate starvation response'.

By blocking this phosphate starvation response - and stopping the fungi from producing more transporters to get more nutrients - the research team starved the fungi, preventing their spread of infection in mice.

Lead researcher, Associate Professor Julianne Djordjevic, is optimistic this discovery will provide a new avenue to develop safer and urgently needed antifungal drugs.

"Death rates due to fungal infections are similar to those of tuberculosis and greater than those due to malaria," Associate Professor Djordjevic said.

"Current antifungal drugs are toxic, poorly absorbed by the body, and not fully effective. Drug-resistance is also emerging as a serious problem. "Although new therapies are desperately needed to reduce the high global morbidity and mortality of infectious fungal diseases, no new classes of drug have been introduced into clinical medicine since 1986.

"If we can stop fungi from absorbing nutrients during infection, this could provide a novel treatment avenue for fungal infections. This is particularly important in patients with weakened immune systems, such as those with HIV/AIDS or leukaemia, and in organ transplant recipients who require life-long immunosuppressive therapy," she said.

The first author on the study, Dr Sophie Lev, expanded the findings using bioinformatics.

"We found that the phosphate starvation response in fungal pathogens has expanded its function to transport other essential nutrients, like sugars and amino acids, not just phosphate. We also identified that this starvation response occurs because phosphate transporters do not function properly at human pH.

"The combined effect of poor nutrient absorption at human body pH and the expanded nutrient starvation response means that blocking this response could be the key to starving fungi of a range of key nutrients and treating these potentially lethal infections," Dr Lev said.

"This finding is particularly exciting, because we may not need to start from scratch to identify drugs that block the fungal nutrient starvation response.

"FDA-approved drugs like Foscarnet, which are used to treat viral infections in transplant patients, have been shown to inhibit the phosphate starvation response in fungi.

"When used in combination with antifungal drugs prescribed in the clinic, these drugs work more effectively, reducing treatment dose and potentially side effects," Dr Lev concluded.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Related Links

Fungal Infections

Fungal Infections

Fungal infections are caused by fungi that include yeasts and molds, and occur in those with a weak immunity or following prolonged antibiotic use.

Test Your Knowledge on Fungal Infections

Test Your Knowledge on Fungal Infections

Fungal infections usually affect the skin causing an itchy rash, but can affect deeper tissues and cause more serious infections as well. There are several types of fungi that affect humans. Test your knowledge on fungal infections by taking this ...

Taking A Step Towards a New Drug to Treat Fungal Infections

Taking A Step Towards a New Drug to Treat Fungal Infections

When harmful fungi invade the body, they can be difficult to kill, as they can survive in the environment and re-infect the person trying to get better.

Powerful Microscope shows Body's Response to Deadly Fungal Infections

Powerful Microscope shows Body's Response to Deadly Fungal Infections

Using highly sophisticated microscopes can help in understanding how the human body responds to deadly fungal infections can lead to new blood infection therapies.

Ringworm

Ringworm

Ringworm disease is a contagious superficial fungal infection affecting the skin, nails and hair seen in humans and animals.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

More News on:

Shigellosis Ringworm 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Nipah virus infection has emerged recently and can cause severe disease in both animals and humans ...

 Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Donating blood is a life-saving act. Consider increasing your iron intake before and after you ...

 Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative dermatitis or erythroderma is a skin condition where the skin becomes reddened and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...