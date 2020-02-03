medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Senior Health News

'Start Low, Go Slow' Applies for Pain Management in Older Patients

by Iswarya on  March 2, 2020 at 12:02 PM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Chronic pain is very common in older adults. But managing pain can be safely optimized with a plan that balances the risks and benefits of treatments, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
'Start Low, Go Slow' Applies for Pain Management in Older Patients
'Start Low, Go Slow' Applies for Pain Management in Older Patients

"Chronic pain is often associated with other issues, such as depression, insomnia, social isolation, and poor quality of life," says Brandon Verdoorn, M.D., a geriatrician and internist at Mayo Clinic.

Show Full Article


"While it's generally not curable, it can be managed with a systematic approach that begins with a thorough, function-based pain assessment followed by recognition and treatment of contributing conditions."

Then the emphasis should be on initial low-risk strategies to address pain, which typically include noninvasive, nonpharmacological options, says Dr. Verdoorn, who co-authored the commentary with Christina Y. Chen, M.D., also a Mayo Clinic geriatrician, and internist. "Virtually every patient can benefit from these low-risk options," he says.

"Some may wonder if pain medications can be safely used in older adults," says Dr. Chen. "This is a timely question, given the opioid crisis. Though many medications used for managing chronic pain can have substantial adverse impacts, it's important to keep in mind that older adults also are affected by a pain epidemic. With judicious use, these medications, including opioids, are important tools for addressing chronic pain, which ultimately affects one's function and independence."

The article in Mayo Clinic Proceedings offers a practical, step-by-step framework that can assist providers who are treating older adult patients with chronic pain:

  • Begin with a thorough assessment of pain, focusing on pain-related function.
  • Address associated conditions, such as depression and insomnia, at the same time.
  • Start with low-risk pain management strategies, including nondrug methods that get the patient actively involved in her or his own improvement.
  • Use higher-risk - often pharmacologic - strategies cautiously, when needed.
  • Frequently reassess and discontinue ineffective treatments.

Drs. Chen and Verdoorn also dispel some commonly held -- and inaccurate or misleading -- beliefs about the effects of pain medications on older adults, such as that opioid medications cause delirium and falls. "Despite conventional wisdom, the idea that opioids cause falls is not supported by current evidence," says Dr. Verdoorn, though opioids appear to increase the risk of fracture when a fall occurs. This may affect the pain management strategy for patients who have had falls or are at risk for falling.

"Though the elements of our framework are not new, they have not previously been conceptualized in this fashion as far as we are aware," says Dr. Chen. "The intent is to provide a useful in-office tool to help guide the management of chronic pain. With a careful and systematic approach, pain management can be safely optimized for older adults."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) is rare chronic pain disorder usually involving an arm or leg. It may follow injury, less commonly after surgery, stroke or heart attack. The cause is unknown

Fracture of Knee Cap

Patella fracture is a kneecap injury that needs surgical correction. Undisplaced fracture can be healed by using a brace to keep the knee immobile.

How to Cope with Cancer Pain

Pain occurs in about 20-50% of patients with cancer. Proper therapeutic approach can help relieve and manage the condition.

New Treatment for Chronic Pain in PTSD Patients

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) patients who are suffering from chronic pain in the body and limbs can be treated with the help of non-invasive stimulation of the vagus nerve in the neck.

Palliative Care

Palliative care is specialized care for terminally ill patients, aiming to keep patients comfortable and improve quality of life, along with curative therapy.

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.

More News on:

Thoracic Outlet SyndromePalliative Care
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Vegetarian Diet Lowers Stroke Risk

Gut Bacteria can Secrete Carcinogen: Study

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Does Not Lose Its Health Benefits Even After Cooking
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive