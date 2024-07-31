Start Healthy Habits at an Early Age to Lose Belly Fat

Building healthy habits among elementary school children through classroom activities can reduce the accumulation of abdominal fat during the first school years, suggests a new study led by the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) and Fundación SHE, supported by “la Caixa” Foundation. The study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC) , is one of the largest contemporary school-based health promotion studies and has one of the most extensive participant follow-up schedules (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Excess weight affects almost one of every three children in Spain, particularly those in more vulnerable social groups.
Healthy Habits: Start Early to Burn Belly FatThe study included 1771 boys and girls attending 48 public elementary schools in the Comunidad de Madrid. The schools were divided into 4 groups. One group of 12 schools conducted a health-promotion intervention throughout the six years of elementary school; the intervention covered emotions management, acquisition of healthy eating habits, active living, and knowledge of the body and heart (SI! Program–Comprehensive Health). Another two groups conducted the same intervention but only for three years, one group during the first three years and the other group in the final three years. The forth group did not conduct any specific health-related intervention.
Throughout the study, a series of detailed measurements of cardiovascular health were obtained from the participants as they grew from 6 to 12 years old. The measures included markers of obesity and the accumulation of body fat.
The measurements were obtained at the start of the study, coinciding with the beginning of the first year of elementary school, and then at the end of the third and sixth school year.
The main results show that participants who were exposed to the intervention during the first three years of elementary school had less weight gain, smaller increases in body mass index, and markedly less accumulation of abdominal fat than participants in the other groups.
Tackling Childhood Obesity“The results of this study suggest that interventions promoting healthy lifestyle habits can be more effective at reducing childhood obesity if implemented early, in the first years of elementary school,” said Gloria Santos-Beneit, Scientific Director of Fundación SHE and first author on the study.
