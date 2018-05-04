medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Hospital News

Standardized Protocols to Tackle Antimicrobial Resistance

by Anjali Aryamvally on  April 5, 2018 at 7:00 PM Hospital News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

For the first time, a standardized set of actions were defined that are relevant for all hospitals around the world to preserve the effectiveness of antimicrobials and limit the emergence of antimicrobial resistance. The guideline was put together by a group of international experts, led by research teams from the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy (CDDEP) in India and the Université de Lorraine in France.
Standardized Protocols to Tackle Antimicrobial Resistance
Standardized Protocols to Tackle Antimicrobial Resistance

Infection specialists at hospitals are introducing so-called antimicrobial stewardship (AMS) programmes to use antimicrobial drug therapies more responsibly. Such programmes include a coherent set of actions which promote using antimicrobials in ways that ensure sustainable access to effective therapy for all who need them.

The group of international experts selected seven core elements and 29 related checklist items that describe the essential and minimum standards for hospital-based AMS programmes applicable in both high and low-to-middle income countries. The core elements include senior hospital management leadership towards antimicrobial stewardship, accountability and responsibilities, available expertise on infection management, education and practical training. They also include other actions aiming at responsible antimicrobial use, monitoring and surveillance as well as reporting and feedback on a continuous basis.

The current absence of a universal definition for AMS impedes the implementation of such AMS programmes globally, especially in low- and middle-income countries, explains Prof. Céline Pulcini, a professor of infectious diseases in Nancy University Hospital and University of Lorraine, France, who is also secretary of the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases' (ESCMID) Study Group for Antimicrobial Stewardship (ESGAP).

"We hope this work will be useful to those who develop national stewardship guidelines in their respective countries," Prof. Pulcini said, adding "that such core elements can also help effectively monitor the implementation of antimicrobial stewardship programmes in hospitals. This is a consensus that is applicable around the world and not just in high-income countries. Antimicrobial resistance is a global problem that needs global solutions, for the benefit of the patients and the greater good. All hospitals should be able to implement a set of essential AMS strategies."

While the resulting list resembles that of the Centers of Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States in some points, this new consensus document is more comprehensive and more generic, and is relevant to hospital settings in low and middle-income countries. In addition, the list can be further modified and used for certification, benchmarking, or performance purposes.

The expert panel involved in this work consisted of an international group of 15 specialists from 13 countries on six continents. They include researchers from Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Kenya, Netherlands, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, United Kingdom, and the United States, all with hands-on experience of AMS in low and middle-income countries.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Related Links

ICMR Partners With Pfizer to Set Up Center to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance

ICMR Partners With Pfizer to Set Up Center to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance

The Indian Council of Medical Research has signed a MoU with the American pharmaceutical firm Pfizer to set up a center to combat antimicrobial resistance.

Antimicrobial Resistance is Increasing Tremendously

Antimicrobial Resistance is Increasing Tremendously

Aiming at reining in antimicrobial resistance (AMR), the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has come out with a draft policy on use of antibiotics in healthcare.

Antimicrobial Resistance Turning into Reality

Antimicrobial Resistance Turning into Reality

Antibiotic resistance, which is indeed a global threat to health and well-being of people, is part of a bigger problem called antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Challenges in Tackling the Growing Problem of Antimicrobial Resistance

Challenges in Tackling the Growing Problem of Antimicrobial Resistance

Researchers sequenced genomes to uncover the origins of the very first MRSA to trace its evolutionary history.

Food Preservatives - How Safe Are They?

Food Preservatives - How Safe Are They?

Food preservatives are basically antimicrobials or anti-oxidants that help preserve food by destroying the microbes and stopping decomposition of food products.

More News on:

Food Preservatives - How Safe Are They? 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Summer Safety Tips for Elderly

Summer Safety Tips for Elderly

Brace yourself for this summer. Summer in India is scary; the elderly especially are more prone to ...

 Cerebral Edema

Cerebral Edema

Cerebral edema or brain swelling occurs due to increased amounts of fluid in the brain and may ...

 Molar Pregnancy

Molar Pregnancy

Molar pregnancy or hydatidiform mole occurs due to an abnormal conception, that results in no baby ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...