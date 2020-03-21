by Colleen Fleiss on  March 21, 2020 at 5:12 AM Indian Health News
Srinagar Shuts Down After 1st Positive Case of COVID-19
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Jammu and Kashmir Administration imposed restrictions in Srinagar. Shops, offices and business establishments have been closed.

Concertina wires have been placed at many spots in the city to prevent the movement of the people.

The move comes a day after the first coronavirus positive case was reported in the city.


The person belonging to Khanyar in downtown had returned to Srinagar from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah on March 16.

"Restrictions imposed in Srinagar city for containment of any likely spread of coronavirus. Medical teams are following SOP. There will be initial problems for a day or so. Administration will ensure effective services and supplies. Please stay home. Contact district control room for any help," Shahid Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar tweeted.

"78 passengers from Leh have been quarantined at a designated facility in the outskirts of Srinagar. Medical and logistics teams are deployed. Request families not to visit/crowd there. It's not allowed, we will take care," Choudhary said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar administration has urged the residents who might have come in contact with the COVID-19 positive case in Srinagar to report to their nearest health facilities or contact control room at 2457552 or 2457543 or 9419028251 or 9419028242 or 9419014723, saying this was urgent.

While speaking to IANS, government Spokesperson Rohit Kansal appealed the people to take certain specific measures in the wake of the threat of coronavirus.

"Self deceleration, social distancing, isolation and hygiene -- it is important to follow all these measures," Kansal told IANS.

Choudhary announced that there will be restrictions on the public transport in Srinagar in the wake of coronavirus.

"There will be restrictions on public transport, assembly of people and some other measures in Srinagar from tomorrow. Steps are being taken in view of a positive case detected. Further updates to follow," Shahid Chowdhary tweeted.

So far three positive cases have been reported from Jammu, eight in Ladakh and one in the Kashmir Valley.

Source: IANS

