Sri Lankan Soldiers Participate in National Drug Eradication Programme

Hundreds of Sri Lankan soldiers have participated in a week-long national drug eradication programme by travelling across the country and raising awareness on drug use dangers, revealed sources.

‘Sri Lankan soldiers distributed leaflets, educated students and people on the dangers of drug use and addiction.’

Over 1,000 soldiers took part in the programme which began on January 21, reports Xinhua news agency.President Maithripala Sirisena on Monday requested members of the armed forces, police and civil security to help free the country from the clutches of drug abuse in the same manner in which they successfully defeated the Tamil Tiger terrorists in 2009.Sirisena said he aims to free Sri Lanka from drugs by 2020.Source: IANS