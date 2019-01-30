medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

Sri Lankan Soldiers Participate in National Drug Eradication Programme

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 30, 2019 at 9:01 AM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Hundreds of Sri Lankan soldiers have participated in a week-long national drug eradication programme by travelling across the country and raising awareness on drug use dangers, revealed sources.
Sri Lankan Soldiers Participate in National Drug Eradication Programme
Sri Lankan Soldiers Participate in National Drug Eradication Programme

Over 1,000 soldiers took part in the programme which began on January 21, reports Xinhua news agency.

President Maithripala Sirisena on Monday requested members of the armed forces, police and civil security to help free the country from the clutches of drug abuse in the same manner in which they successfully defeated the Tamil Tiger terrorists in 2009.

Sirisena said he aims to free Sri Lanka from drugs by 2020.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Quiz on Drug Abuse

Drug abuse often starts with experimentation of a drug and results in problems at home, workplace and in relationships. Take this quiz to test your knowledge on drug ...

Drug Abuse may Really Set In If Kids Start Smoking Pot Before 15

Drug abuse may become a real problem at the age of 28 if kids start smoking pot before 15, finds a new study. These kids are bound to have drug problems when they become young adults.

Mixed Drug Abuse Could be Impacting Hospitals In Different Ways

Mixed drug abuse could have led to higher cases of surgery or deaths from endocarditis in Hospitals, finds a new study.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Signature Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India 

What's New on Medindia

Facial Nerve Decompression

Calcium Rich Foods

Reasons to Choose Herbal Tea over Black Tea
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive