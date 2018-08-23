Over 100 towns in Sri Lanka have stopped cigarette sales to make the country tobacco-free, said the Health Ministry.

Sri Lanka Stops Cigarette Sales in Over 100 Towns

‘Srilankan government is also planning to ban tobacco cultivation by 2020.’

According to the ministry, the Public Health Inspectors Union launched several programmes across the country to educate locals on the ill effects of smoking and as a result, shop owners and businessmen in many towns stopped selling cigarettes.Twenty-two towns in Jaffna, 17 towns in Matara and 16 towns in Kurunegala joined others in boycotting the sale of cigarettes. Currently, 107 towns are part of the drive, Xinhua news agency reported.Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne, while expressing satisfaction over the numbers, said they hope to increase these figures to 200 in 2019.The Sri Lankan government in recent years has taken several steps to discourage smoking and the sale of cigarettes.Among these steps were increasing the tax on tobacco up to 90 per cent, increasing the area of pictorial warning on the cigarette pack to 80 percent, banning the sale of cigarettes around a radius of 100 metres from schools and declaring public places as non-smoking zones.The government is also considering a ban on tobacco cultivation by 2020.Source: IANS