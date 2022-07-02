Sputnik Light Vaccine Approved for Emergency Use in India

Advertisement

Sputnik Light is based on recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (the first component of Sputnik V).As per the RDIF, a one-shot vaccination regimen of Sputnik Light provides for ease of administration and helps to increase the efficacy and duration of other vaccines when used as a booster shot."Sputnik Light has already been authorized in more than 30 countries," it said."Each 'vaccine cocktail' combination with Sputnik Light provided a higher antibody titer on the 14th day after administering a second dose when compared to original homogenous (same vaccine as first and second dose) regimens of each of the vaccines, it said.Source: IANS