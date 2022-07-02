About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Sputnik Light Vaccine Approved for Emergency Use in India

by Hannah Joy on February 7, 2022 at 11:51 PM
Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine has been approved by the Drug Controller General for emergency use in India.

As per the vaccine developer RDIF, the interim data of the efficacy trial from Russia has shown an efficacy of 65.4 percent against Covid-19, 21 days after immunization.

"DCGI has granted emergency use permission to Single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine in India. This is the 9th COVID19 vaccine in the country", said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet. This will further strengthen the nation's collective fight against the pandemic, he added.

Sputnik Light is based on recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (the first component of Sputnik V).

As per the RDIF, a one-shot vaccination regimen of Sputnik Light provides for ease of administration and helps to increase the efficacy and duration of other vaccines when used as a booster shot.
"Sputnik Light has already been authorized in more than 30 countries," it said.

"Each 'vaccine cocktail' combination with Sputnik Light provided a higher antibody titer on the 14th day after administering a second dose when compared to original homogenous (same vaccine as first and second dose) regimens of each of the vaccines, it said.



Source: IANS
<< COVID-19 Associated With Health Complications During Pregnan...

