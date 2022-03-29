About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Sputnik Effective Against COVID-19 in HIV Patients

by Angela Mohan on March 29, 2022 at 11:18 AM
Font : A-A+

Sputnik Effective Against COVID-19 in HIV Patients

Sputnik V has shown effectiveness in HIV-positive patients on antiretroviral therapy (ART), a study published in the Lancet journal.

The cohort study funded by the Ministry of Health of Russia and the Moscow Healthcare Department was conducted to assess the effectiveness of the standard Sputnik V vaccination regimen in 24,423 HIV-positive Moscow residents from April to September 2021.

Advertisement


The participants included dominance of Delta variant, with an estimation of hospitalization and severe illness rates in vaccinated and unvaccinated patients. Data were extracted from the Moscow anti-COVID-19 vaccination and COVID-19 incidence Registries.

HIV damages one's immune system because it targets CD4 T lymphocytes cells which help coordinate the immune response by stimulating other immune cells.
Advertisement

According to doctors, HIV persons who have a CD4 count above 500 can maintain good health while HIV patients who have a CD4 cell count below 200 are at high risk of developing serious diseases.

The study data indicated that Sputnik V's epidemiological efficiency in the entire cohort of HIV positive persons on ART was 76.33 percent in HIV+ with CD4+ ≥ 350 cells/µl vaccine efficiency was 79.42 percent, avoiding hospitalization in 90.12 percent cases and protecting from the development of moderate or severe disease in 97.06 percent.

For the delta variant in this group, the efficiency was 65.35 percent, avoiding the need for hospitalization in 75.77 percent of cases and protecting from the development of moderate or severe disease in 93.05 percent of patients.

HIV infection is known to aggravate the course of many infectious diseases, including COVID-19. However, international guidance recommends vaccination of HIV-positive individuals against SARS-CoV-2, there is a paucity of data on epidemiological efficacy assessment of COVID-19 vaccines among people living with HIV.

The authors said that the study suggested the epidemiological efficiency of immunization with Sputnik V in HIV positive and ART-treated patients for the original and delta SARS-CoV-2 variants.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 23 percent of HIV-positive people hospitalized with COVID have died.

According to the union health ministry data, the total number of people living with HIV in India was estimated at 23.19 lakh in 2020. Sputnik V is a part of the central government's national immunization program against COVID-19.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Oral Health And AIDS AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade HIV Symptom 

Recommended Reading
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of ......
AIDS / HIV - Treatment
AIDS / HIV - Treatment
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV...
AIDS/HIV
AIDS/HIV
"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure...
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features...
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with preca...
AIDS/HIV - Health Education
AIDS/HIV - Health Education
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education....
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV...
Oral Health And AIDS
Oral Health And AIDS
AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people a...
Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade
Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade
Prostitution has broadened its base to include street prostitution, massage brothels, gigolo outcall...

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients The Essence of Yoga Find a Hospital Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Drug - Food Interactions Find a Doctor Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Blood - Sugar Chart Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)