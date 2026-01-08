Spotting Multiple Sclerosis Damage Before It Spreads

Reveal and cease multiple sclerosis progression: an invisible illness that damages the brain and spinal cord lining.

Investigating the Transition to Gradual Worsening and Disability in Multiple Sclerosis

Researchers Identified the Drivers of Invisible Spread of Inflammation

Scientists Used Cellular Scale to Predict Real-World Multiple Sclerosis Progression

Tailoring Multiple Sclerosis Care to Precision Medicine

Researchers found a groundbreaking technique to pinpointA cellular test evaluates the balance of a chemical signal (CXCL13) and a protein (BAFF) in a ratio.(The cellular balance scale could be used for precision therapy approach and for preventing the disease from worsening.The breakthrough autoimmune discovery was made by scientists from the University of Toronto and the study was published inRoughly 10 per cent of people with MS are initially diagnosed with progressive MS, which leads to a gradual worsening of symptoms and increasing disability over time.“We have immunomodulatory drugs that can modulate the relapsing and remitting phase of the disease,” says Valeria Ramaglia, a scientist at the University Health Network’s Krembil Brain Institute and an assistant professor of immunology at Temerty Medicine..”Ramaglia, who co-led the study with Gommerman, notes that until their study, the research field did not have a good model that replicates the pathology of progressive MS.To understand the mechanisms driving progressive MS, the researchers developed a new mouse model that mimics the damage in the brain’s grey matter seen in people with progressive MS. A hallmark of this so-called grey matter injury is compartmentalized inflammation in the leptomeninges, a thin plastic wrap-like membrane that encases the brain and spinal cord.By treating these mice with BTK inhibitor drugs — which are currently being tested in clinical trials to target progressive MS — the. They also found that BTK inhibitors restored CXCL13 and BAFF levels to those seen in healthy mice.These results led the researchers to hypothesize that the ratio of CXCL13 to BAFF could be a surrogate marker for leptomeningeal inflammation.To test the validity of their findings in humans, the researchers measured the CXCL13-to-BAFF ratio in postmortem brain tissues from people who had MS and in the cerebrospinal fluid of a living cohort of people with MS. In both cases, aThus far, BTK inhibitors have seen mixed results in clinical trials with people with MS.Ramaglia says that without an easy way to detect leptomeningeal inflammation, the trials likely enrolled participants who did not have this feature and were unlikely to benefit from the drug. Any positive results from people with compartmentalized inflammation would then be diluted.“If we can use the ratio as a proxy to tell which patients should be treated with a drug that targets leptomeningeal inflammation, that can revolutionize the way we do clinical trials and how we treat patients,” says Ramaglia.As she builds her own research program at the Krembil Brain Institute, Ramaglia is continuing to collaborate with Gommerman to exploreThey are working with the pharmaceutical companies behind the BTK inhibitor trials to look at whether theSource-Eurekalert