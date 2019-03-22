Kid's involvement in team sports has been linked to their experiencing fewer depressive symptoms, suggests a new study. The results of this study are published in the journal of Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging

Sports Involvement Linked To Fewer Depressive Symptoms In Children

‘These interesting results provide important clues as to how exercise benefits mood in children and reveals the important role that gender plays in these effects ’

This study investigates the relationship between involvement in sports, brain development, and depression in children., according to a study in Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging, published by Elsevier.," said Cameron Carter, MD, Editor of Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging.Using brain imaging, the researchers showed thatThe positive impact of exercise on depression and the link with hippocampal volume has been shown previously in adults. But the new study, which included over 4,000 children ages 9-to-11 years, is the first to connect involvement in sports with mental health and brain development in children."We found that these relationships were specific to participating in sports, and not to participating in other type of activities, such as clubs, arts, and music, though these activities may have their own benefits that were not examined in the current study," said first author Lisa Gorham and senior author Deanna Barch, PhD, both of Washington University in St. Louis, MO, USA. "."The data do not show which one causes the other--whether participating in sports leads to the effects on brain development and depression, or if children with those characteristics are less likely to engage in sports. "However, either of these causal relations is important and would suggest new directions for work on improving or preventing depression in children," said Ms. Gorham and Dr. Barch.The findings provide an important look at how exercise might impact brain development in adolescence and suggest a way of reducing or preventing depression. Confirming the impact of sports on brain development and mood would provide strong support for encouraging children to participate in structured sports that provide both exercise and social interaction.Source: Eurekalert