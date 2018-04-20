medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Spinal Muscular Atrophy Babies may Now Stand a Chance With the New Drug

by Rishika Gupta on  April 20, 2018 at 11:25 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

RG7916, the new investigational drug can help increase the level of survival motor neuron (SMN) proteins, which are usually lacking in babies with spinal muscular atrophy. The findings of this study are going to be presented at American Academy of Neurology's 70th Annual Meeting.
Spinal Muscular Atrophy Babies may Now Stand a Chance With the New Drug
Spinal Muscular Atrophy Babies may Now Stand a Chance With the New Drug

Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is an inherited disease that leads to loss of motor function. It is the leading genetic cause of death in infants and toddlers. The disease is caused by reduced levels of the survival motor neuron (SMN) protein. In SMA, the SMN1 gene is mutated or missing. The backup SMN2 gene allows production of some of the necessary protein.

The new drug, called RG7916, is a liquid solution given orally once a day. It is designed to modulate the SMN2 gene splicing to increase SMN protein.

The study involved babies with type 1 spinal muscular atrophy who have two copies of the SMN2 gene. On average, these babies survive for 10.5 months before they die or need permanent breathing support.

The first phase of the study involved 21 babies who were three to seven months old at the start of the study. They were given the drug every day for four weeks at different dose levels.

Study results showed an increase of the SMN protein in the blood, with greater increases for higher doses of the drug. For the highest dose, the levels were up to 6.5 times higher after four weeks of treatment compared to levels at the beginning of the study.

At the time of the analysis, 19 babies were alive. The two fatal events reported were disease-related and not considered related to the investigational drug. The average study duration for the 19 babies was four months with a range of one month to 13.5 months.

None of the 19 babies lost the ability to swallow, needed a tracheostomy for breathing or needed permanent breathing support during the study. There were no safety problems that required any babies to be removed from the study.

"These results are exciting, as children with SMA type 2, which is less severe than type 1, have approximately twice as much SMN protein as those with type 1 so to see an increase of up to 6.5 times the amount of protein is very encouraging and supports the possibility to see improved function in these babies," said study author Giovanni Baranello, MD, PhD, at the Carlo Besta Neurological Institute in Milan, Italy. "This research is continuing, and much more needs to be done to determine whether this treatment will provide meaningful benefits for children with spinal muscular atrophy."

Baranello noted that the first phase of the study was designed to assess the safety of the treatment and to find the right dose for the babies; it was not designed to determine how effective the treatment was. This will be assessed in the second phase of the study, which has started and is currently recruiting participants.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Related Links

New Born Screening For Spinal Muscular Atrophy To Lower Disease Severity

New Born Screening For Spinal Muscular Atrophy To Lower Disease Severity

Approximately 1 in 40 of the general population are genetic carriers of spinal muscular atrophy but there is no screening programme for SMA in UK.

SMN Protein Acts Like a 'Matchmaker' in Spinal Muscular Atrophy

SMN Protein Acts Like a 'Matchmaker' in Spinal Muscular Atrophy

The puzzling question - 'Why does interfering with a process that happens everywhere affect motor neurons first?' - has lurked behind spinal muscular atrophy.

New Molecule May Help Treat Spinal Muscular Atrophy

New Molecule May Help Treat Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Researchers at the University of Missouri developed a new molecule in April 2014 that was found to be highly effective in animal models exhibiting spinal muscular atrophy.

New Therapeutic Target Unveiled for Spinal Muscular Atrophy

New Therapeutic Target Unveiled for Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Mice with spinal muscular atrophy saw great improvement when the JNK3 enzyme (a therapeutic target) was genetically inhibited to eliminate its activity.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial

Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial

Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to higher standards of patient care.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial Signature Drug Toxicity Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Drugs Banned in India Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cyanosis

Cyanosis

Cyanosis is the bluish or purplish discoloration of the skin and mucus membranes due to lack of ...

 Travel Vaccination Calculator

Travel Vaccination Calculator

Find out about travel shots or vaccination before you travel to your destination country. Travel ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Hay fever is caused by allergy to pollen and is characterized by runny or blocked nose, sneezing, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...