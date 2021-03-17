Spinal Imaging Test Predicts the Likelihood of Bone Fractures in Older Men

Investigators found that including both measures compared with including only abdominal aortic calcification or only vertebral fractures improved the ability to predict which men were most likely to experience a hip or other fracture in the future.
‘Abdominal aortic calcification and a prevalent vertebral fracture can be simultaneously and quickly detected on standard radiographs or lateral spine bone density images.’
"Both abdominal aortic calcification and a prevalent vertebral fracture can be simultaneously and quickly detected on standard radiographs or lateral spine bone density images, and this may aid fracture risk assessment in older men who have either or both risk factors," said lead author John T. Schousboe, MD, PhD, of the University of Minnesota and Park Nicollet Clinic & HealthPartners Institute.
Source: Eurekalert