About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Spicing Up Pregnancy: Role of Chili in Lowering Gestational Diabetes Risk

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Mar 26 2025 3:43 PM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Chili peppers, rich in capsaicin, help manage gestational diabetes by improving insulin function and reducing blood sugar spikes.

Spicing Up Pregnancy: Role of Chili in Lowering Gestational Diabetes Risk
Gestational diabetes, a condition that affects pregnant women, has been rising in the United States, growing from 6% in 2016 to 8.3% in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This illness may have long-term consequences for both mother and child, leading to a higher likelihood of Type 2 diabetes in later life. Given that food and lifestyle choices are important, a recent University at Buffalo study indicates that eating chili may help reduce the incidence of gestational diabetes (1 Trusted Source
Could eating chili during pregnancy help lower the risk of gestational diabetes? A UB study says it's possible

Go to source).

Gestational Diabetes and Chili’s Role

Blood sugar levels rise during pregnancy in people with gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM), a condition that affects both the mother and the unborn child. It raises their risk for issues like high birth weight, premature birth, and diabetes in the future.

Pregnancy Diabetes Chart or Gestational Diabetes Mellitus Chart
Pregnancy Diabetes Chart or Gestational Diabetes Mellitus Chart
Gestational diabetes is a condition affecting nearly 4% of pregnant women. The diagnosis of gestational diabetes is done with the help of a standardized ‘Oral Glucose Tolerance Test’.
Capsaicin-rich chili peppers enhance insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation, which aids in blood sugar regulation. Although their effects on metabolism can assist with lowering blood sugar, medical advice should be followed before consuming them. Consuming chili once a month is linked to a decreased likelihood of gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM), according to the study.

A Spicy Solution for Blood Sugar Control

The actual mechanism behind this is unknown; however, some potential explanations are as follows:

1. The Metabolic Impact of Capsaicin
Chili peppers contain capsaicin, which has been shown to:
  • Enhance glucose metabolism and insulin sensitivity.
  • Minimize oxidative stress and inflammation, two factors associated with GDM.
  • Increase energy expenditure to lower the risk of GDM linked to obesity.
2. Nutrient Content and Fiber
Beans and vegetables are common ingredients in chili recipes, and they include
  • Dietary fiber, which slows down the absorption of glucose and stabilizes blood sugar.
  • Vitamins and antioxidants that promote metabolic health.
3. Potential Impact of the Gut Microbiota
By improving glucose regulation and lowering insulin resistance, capsaicin may have a beneficial effect on gut flora.

Gestational Diabetes About
Gestational Diabetes About
The condition is not caused by a lack of insulin, but by the action of hormones produced during pregnancy that blocks the action of insulin.
Higher consumption of chili, however, did not have the same effect, indicating that the association may be dependent on dietary context, frequency, or portion size rather than just chili!

Spice up Your Pregnancy With Capsaicin!

Advertisement
Capsaicin in Chilli Peppers Increases Metabolism, Body Temperature
Capsaicin in Chilli Peppers Increases Metabolism, Body Temperature
Thermogenesis, the process by which cells convert energy into heat, can be directly induced by chilli peppers says a new study published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry.
Reference:
  1. Could eating chili during pregnancy help lower the risk of gestational diabetes? A UB study says it's possible - (https://www.buffalo.edu/news/releases/2025/03/Chili-pregnancy-lower-gestational-diabetes.html)

Source-University at Buffalo
Eat Hot Peppers to Live Longer
Eat Hot Peppers to Live Longer
Red chilli peppers contain a compound called capsaicin that played a key role in the prevention of obesity and lowered cholesterol levels, thereby decreasing mortality.

Recommended Readings
Latest Diet & Nutrition News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional