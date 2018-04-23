medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diabetes News

Specific Gene Deletion can Help Treat Diabetic Wounds Faster

by Rishika Gupta on  April 23, 2018 at 4:07 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

By reversing the role of a Thrombospondin-2 (TSP2) gene, diabetic wounds can be induced to heal faster, finds a new study. TSP2 protein is responsible maintaining defective wounds for a long time and thereby deleting this gene can help heal these devastating wounds faster.
Specific Gene Deletion can Help Treat Diabetic Wounds Faster
Specific Gene Deletion can Help Treat Diabetic Wounds Faster

The findings of this study is going to be presented at Experimental Biology 2018. Once they form, they can persist for months, leading to painful and dangerous infections.The new research uncovers the role of a particular protein in maintaining these wounds and suggests that reversing its effects could help aid wound healing in patients with diabetes.

"We discovered that a specific protein, thrombospondin-2 (TSP2), is elevated in wounds of patients with diabetes as well as in animal models of diabetes," said Britta Kunkemoeller, a doctoral student at Yale University who conducted the study. "To determine whether TSP2 contributes to delayed wound healing, we genetically removed TSP2 from a mouse model of diabetes and observed improved wound healing. Our study shows that TSP2 could be a target for a specific therapy for diabetic wounds."

Kunkemoeller will present the research at the American Society for Investigative Pathology annual meeting during the 2018 Experimental Biology meeting, held April 21-25 in San Diego.

Diabetes currently afflicts nearly 26 million Americans, more than 8 percent of the population. Diabetic wounds are one of many complications of the disease.

Treatment for these wounds is mostly limited to standard wound care, such as moist bandages, removal of damaged tissue and footwear that reduces pressure on the wound. Despite these measures, the wounds often persist. In the most severe cases, it becomes necessary to amputate the affected foot or lower leg; diabetic wounds are the leading cause of amputations in the United States.

Most previous work on wound healing in diabetes has focused on the types of cells that are involved in wound healing such as immune cells, skin cells and the cells that form blood vessels. By contrast, Kunkemoeller's research focuses on TSP2, a component of the extracellular matrix. The extracellular matrix is a meshwork that serves as the structural foundation for cells, like the scaffolding used in construction.

In addition to providing structural support, the extracellular matrix regulates processes that are important to wound healing, including the behavior of immune, skin and vessel-forming cells. TSP2 is a component of the extracellular matrix that influences how the matrix is formed, as well as the development and communication of other types of cells that grow within the matrix.

"Our focus on TSP2, therefore, allowed us to study a single molecule that influences several wound-healing related processes," explained Kunkemoeller.

The team bred mice that develop type 2 diabetes but cannot produce TSP2. When the researchers induced wounds in these mice, they found that the mice without TSP2 healed significantly better and faster than other mice that had diabetes along with normal levels of TSP2.

They also analyzed the factors that influence how much TSP2 the body produces. That part of the study revealed that TSP2 production increases when blood sugar levels are higher, explaining why people with diabetes have higher levels of TSP2 than people without diabetes.

"Currently, our lab is developing engineered biomaterials derived from extracellular matrix that lacks TSP2," said Kunkemoeller. "Our plan is to apply such materials to diabetic wounds in mouse models in order to evaluate their efficacy. Going forward, additional research will focus on either preventing the production or inhibiting the function of TSP2 in diabetic wounds."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Related Links

Diabetic Foot Disease Costs $350 Million for Hospitalisation Alone in Australia

Diabetic Foot Disease Costs $350 Million for Hospitalisation Alone in Australia

Diabetic foot disease is costing Australia hundreds of millions of dollars each year, if left untreated it can easily result in amputation and even death.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy for Diabetic Foot Promotes Wound Healing

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy for Diabetic Foot Promotes Wound Healing

If people with a diabetic foot syndrome (DFS) receive hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) in addition to conventional treatment, this can promote wound healing.

Diabetic Foot Surgery Helps Patients Walk Again

Diabetic Foot Surgery Helps Patients Walk Again

Most patients who received the Charcot's foot surgery remained infection-free and were able to walk normally.

Impact of Diabetic Foot Ulcers Worse Than Previously Thought

Impact of Diabetic Foot Ulcers Worse Than Previously Thought

Foot ulcers are a common complication of poorly controlled diabetes, forming as a result of skin tissue breaking down and exposing the layers underneath.

Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar

Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar

The HbA1c assay is the gold-standard measurement of chronic glycemia and measures the amount of glucose that binds to hemoglobin over a period of 3 months

Diabetes - Foot Care

Diabetes - Foot Care

Valuable information on diabetic foot care, treatment and prevention.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Kidney Disease

Diabetic Kidney Disease

Diabetic nephropathy refers to kidney damage due very high levels of blood sugar levels in diabetics.

Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking

Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking

Due to busy lifestyles, food holds the least amount of importance for many of us. Healthy snacking is not as simple as it sounds. It involves thorough understanding of what, when and how to eat.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Glycemic Index

Glycemic Index

GLYCEMIC INDEX (GI) is a scale which helps to rank carbohydrate- rich foods, depending on how they affect blood glucose levels, by comparing them to glucose.

Pregnancy and Complications

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.

More News on:

DNA Finger Printing Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Diabetes and Exercise Pregnancy and Complications Glycemic Index Type 2 Diabetes Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar Diabetes - Foot Care Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking Diabetic Kidney Disease 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cyanosis

Cyanosis

Cyanosis is the bluish or purplish discoloration of the skin and mucus membranes due to lack of ...

 Travel Vaccination Calculator

Travel Vaccination Calculator

Find out about travel shots or vaccination before you travel to your destination country. Travel ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Hay fever is caused by allergy to pollen and is characterized by runny or blocked nose, sneezing, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...