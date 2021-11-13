Special Medical Camps Launched in Chennai

In Chennai, 200 special medical camps in association with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), which will examine and treat people have been launched by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.



The GCC said in a statement on Friday that the camps are being organised under the directive of the Chief Minister to prevent rain-related illnesses among people, including common cold, influenza and other diseases.

Advertisement

‘The camps involving private hospitals are linked to the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. These are in addition to the camps being run by the Chennai Corporation.’