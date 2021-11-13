Special Medical Camps Launched in Chennai

In Chennai, 200 special medical camps in association with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), which will examine and treat people have been launched by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.
The GCC said in a statement on Friday that the camps are being organised under the directive of the Chief Minister to prevent rain-related illnesses among people, including common cold, influenza and other diseases.
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, who was present during the launch, told IANS, "The Chief Minister has directed the health department to associate with the Greater Chennai Corporation and conduct 200 medical camps during the Northeast monsoon season."