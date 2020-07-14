Special Filters in Glasses Could Help the Colorblind See Colors Better

‘Long-term use of color notch filters can increase chromatic response in color anomals. ’

The research, published in Current Biology, had CVD participants wear the special filter glasses or placebo glasses. Over two weeks, they kept a diary and were re-tested on days 2, 4, and 11 but without wearing the glasses. The researchers found that wearing the filter glasses increased responses to chromatic contrast response in individuals with red-green color blindness. It is unclear how long the improvement lasts without wearing the filters, but the evidence shows that the effect persists for some time."Extended usage of these glasses boosts chromatic response in those with anomalous trichromacy (red-green color vision deficiency)," said John S. Werner, distinguished professor of ophthalmology and a leader in vision science at UC Davis Health."We found that sustained use over two weeks not only led to increased chromatic contrast response but, importantly, these improvements persisted when tested without the filters, thereby demonstrating an adaptive visual response."Werner noted that this effect could not be achieved with broad-band filters sold as aids to the color blind. He and his research colleagues believe the study's findings suggest that modifications of photoreceptor signals activate a plastic post-receptoral substrate in the brain that could potentially be exploited for visual rehabilitation."When I wear the glasses outside, all the colors are extremely vibrant and saturated, and I can look at trees and clearly tell that each tree has a slightly different shade of green compared to the rest," said Alex Zbylut, one of the color blind participants in the study who got the placebo glasses first and then tried the special filter version afterward. "I had no idea how colorful the world is and felt these glasses could help color blind people better navigate color and appreciate the world."Reactions from other participants about their experiences with the glasses can be found in the current biology article's Supplement section.Source: Eurekalert