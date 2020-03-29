Spain Princess Maria Teresa Succumbs to COVID-19

‘Princess Maria Teresa of Spain has become the first royal victim of the coronavirus epidemic.’

Princess Maria Teresa of Spain is a member of the House of Bourbon-Parma, a cadet branch of the Spanish Royal family. Princess Maria Teresa was born in Paris in 1933, and completed her education in France. She became a professor at Paris's Sorbonne and at Madrid's Complutense University.She is survived by four of her six siblings, Francoise, Cecilie, Marie des Neiges and Prince Sixte Enrique. Maria Teresa, who never married or had children, was also survived by six nieces and nephews. Because of her straightforward opinions and activist work, she was known as "Red Princess", according to foreign media reports.In Spain, the death toll due to coronavirus has raised past 3,400, surpassing China's, reported Associated Press. The Parliament agreed to extend the state of emergency by two more weeks that has allowed it to maintain a national lockdown.The start of the year 2020 has an outbreak of a new coronavirus (2019-nCoV). In early December 2019, a number of pneumonia cases were reported in individuals exposed to a seafood and animal wholesale market in the city of Wuhan, Hubei province, China.(1✔, 2) Soon this new virus strain that was not reported in humans previously, was discovered to be the cause of the outbreak and worse was that the pneumonia could turn fatal.Within a month of the outbreak on 30 January the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the 2019-nCoV outbreak a global emergency. Coronaviruses is a large (diameter of ~125 nm) positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope and are found mostly in animal species, such as bats, camels, cats, and cattle, in humans, and in some birds. Coronavirus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown.Coronavirus infections can be prevented with the practice of good hygiene. Following is a list of preventive measures:• Wash hands after going out or interacting with people• Wear a fitted mask with the absorbent white surface facing the mouth to absorb the germs that you cough out• Avoid crowded areas and places with poor ventilation• Avoid unprotected contact with live animals• Avoid eating uncooked meat or keeping it in contact with other food. Make sure you wash and cook meat and eggs thoroughly.• Cover your nose and mouth at all times when coughing or sneezing• Avoid travel to reduce contact with potential infected individualsSource: Medindia