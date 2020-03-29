by Colleen Fleiss on  March 29, 2020 at 7:35 PM Celebrity Health News
Spain Princess Maria Teresa Succumbs to COVID-19
Princess Maria Teresa of Spain on March 26 has become the first royal to die from coronavirus, her brother Prince Sixto Enrique de Borbon, the Duke of Aranjuez, confirmed in a post on Facebook. She was 86 years old, and her funeral was held in Madrid on Friday.

"Don Sixto Enrique is very sorry and begs for prayers for his sister's eternal rest," the Facebook post reads.

Princess Maria Teresa of Spain


Princess Maria Teresa of Spain is a member of the House of Bourbon-Parma, a cadet branch of the Spanish Royal family. Princess Maria Teresa was born in Paris in 1933, and completed her education in France. She became a professor at Paris's Sorbonne and at Madrid's Complutense University.

She is survived by four of her six siblings, Francoise, Cecilie, Marie des Neiges and Prince Sixte Enrique. Maria Teresa, who never married or had children, was also survived by six nieces and nephews. Because of her straightforward opinions and activist work, she was known as "Red Princess", according to foreign media reports.

COVID-19 in Italy

In Spain, the death toll due to coronavirus has raised past 3,400, surpassing China's, reported Associated Press. The Parliament agreed to extend the state of emergency by two more weeks that has allowed it to maintain a national lockdown.

