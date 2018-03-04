Spaceflight Provides Stem Cell-based Therapies for Cardiac Repair

Font : A- A+



A study on the effects of spaceflight on the development of heart cells has identified changes in calcium signaling that could be used to develop stem cell-based therapies for cardiac repair. The impact of simulated microgravity and environmental factors on the International Space Station on cardiovascular progenitor cell development and signaling is reported in Stem Cells and Development.

Spaceflight Provides Stem Cell-based Therapies for Cardiac Repair



The article "Spaceflight Activates Protein Kinase C Alpha Signaling and Modifies the Developmental Stage of Human Neonatal Cardiovascular Progenitor Cells" is coauthored by Johnathan Baio, Aida Martinez, Leonard Bailey, Nahidh Hasaniya, Michael Pecaut, and Mary Kearns-Jonker from Loma Linda University, CA. The researchers modeled the molecular changes seen at microgravity under normal gravity conditions and discussed the implications of these adaptive cellular responses for enhancing the potential of cardiovascular progenitor cells in



‘Spaceflight activates protein kinase C alpha signaling and modifies the developmental stage of human neonatal cardiovascular progenitor cells.’ "This paper provides an important proof of concept for combining space- and ground-based experimental design and informs cardiac therapeutic development both for spaceflight and here on Earth," says Editor-in-Chief Graham C. Parker, PhD, The Carman and Ann Adams Department of Pediatrics, Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, MI.







Source: Eurekalert The article "Spaceflight Activates Protein Kinase C Alpha Signaling and Modifies the Developmental Stage of Human Neonatal Cardiovascular Progenitor Cells" is coauthored by Johnathan Baio, Aida Martinez, Leonard Bailey, Nahidh Hasaniya, Michael Pecaut, and Mary Kearns-Jonker from Loma Linda University, CA. The researchers modeled the molecular changes seen at microgravity under normal gravity conditions and discussed the implications of these adaptive cellular responses for enhancing the potential of cardiovascular progenitor cells in regenerative medicine "This paper provides an important proof of concept for combining space- and ground-based experimental design and informs cardiac therapeutic development both for spaceflight and here on Earth," says Editor-in-Chief Graham C. Parker, PhD, The Carman and Ann Adams Department of Pediatrics, Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, MI.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: