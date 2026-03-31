Space Reproduction: Why Sperm May Get Lost in Microgravity?

Space Babies? Reproduction in space may need a bit more direction. Even short exposure to microgravity can affect the early stages of life formation.

Can Humans Reproduce in Space?

Can Sperm Navigate in Space?

Hormone Power: Progesterone Helps Sperm Overcome Zero-Gravity Challenges

Fertilization Rates Drop in Microgravity

Reproduction in Space: Why More Research is Critical

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Simulated microgravity alters sperm navigation, fertilization and embryo development in mammals



Go to source Trusted Source

Moon, Mars, and Beyond: Can Humans Reproduce Beyond Earth?

Simulated microgravity alters sperm navigation, fertilization and embryo development in mammals - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s42003-026-09734-4)