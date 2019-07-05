medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Soy Protein Can Lower Cholesterol Naturally

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 7, 2019 at 10:20 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Soy protein can help you lower bad cholesterol levels naturally, reports a new study. Therefore, adding soy to your diet can ultimately improve your cholesterol.
Soy Protein Can Lower Cholesterol Naturally
Soy Protein Can Lower Cholesterol Naturally

Soy protein has the ability to lower cholesterol by a small but significant amount, suggests a new study led by St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto.

With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) planning to remove soy from its list of heart-healthy foods, researchers at St. Michael's set out to provide a meta-analysis of 46 existing trials that evaluated soy and determine whether the proposed move aligns with existing literature.

Of the 46 trials, 43 provided sufficient data for meta-analysis. Forty-one trials examined the protein's effects on low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, which is often referred to as the 'bad cholesterol' because a high amount of it leads to a build-up of cholesterol in arteries. All 43 studies provided data about 'total cholesterol,' which reflects the overall amount of cholesterol in the blood.

A team of researchers found that soy protein reduced LDL cholesterol by three to four percent in adults - a small but significant amount, noted Dr. David Jenkins, the lead author of the study, who is also the director of the Clinical Nutrition and Risk Factor Modification Centre, and a scientist in the Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute of St. Michael's Hospital.

"When one adds the displacement of high saturated fat and cholesterol-rich meats to a diet that includes soy, the reduction of cholesterol could be greater," Dr. Jenkins said. "The existing data and our analysis of it suggest soy protein contributes to heart health."

A limitation of this study was that it exclusively analyzed the 46 trials the FDA had referred to previously, as opposed to casting a wider net.

Dr. Jenkins and his team hope that this work is taken into account in the FDA's current evaluation of soy protein as it pertains to heart health.

"We hope the public will continue to consider plant-based diets as a healthy option," Dr. Jenkins said. "It is in line with Health Canada's recently released Food Guide, which emphasizes plant protein food consumption by Canadians."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Health Benefits of Soybean

Soyabean is the richest plant source of protein containing 43 percent protein. Soy protein is also of the highest quality amongst all legumes.

Soy Allergy

What exactly in soybean causes the allergenic reactions? Is soy lecithin responsible for allergic reactions too? Get the answers here.

Foods to Avoid to Reduce High Cholesterol

List of food sources that have huge amounts of cholesterol and saturated fats bad for health. Cholesterol-rich foods article briefs about healthy eating tips, exercise, weight management.

Natural Remedies for Cholesterol - How Effective Are They?

Certain natural remedies are effective in controlling high cholesterol, when aided by lifestyle changes.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

High Cholesterol

Cholesterol, a type of fat helps in cell functioning. High cholesterol levels or hypercholesterolemia in blood can pose a threat to life.

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Soy / Soya - A Holy Food

Soy or Soya is a crop which has been cultivated from thousands of years. It belongs to the family of legumes.

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

More News on:

Cholesterol High Cholesterol Heart Attack Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Soy / Soya - A Holy Food Body Mass Index Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical Liposuction Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Types of Food Allergies 

What's New on Medindia

Turmeric - The Miracle Medicinal Spice

'STOP' for Asthma - World Asthma Day

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive