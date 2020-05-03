medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Soy Intake and Lower Risk for Death

by Jeffil Obadiah on  March 5, 2020 at 9:44 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Soy is widely viewed as a healthful food. However, whether intake of soy products (unfermented and fermented) is associated with longer life expectancy is unclear. In this prospective population-based cohort study that involved 93,000 men and women (age range, 45-74) in Japan, researchers examined associations between soy intake and death.
Soy Intake and Lower Risk for Death
Soy Intake and Lower Risk for Death


During 15 years of follow-up (in which 13,000 deaths occurred), total soy intake was not associated with all-cause death; however, fermented soy intake (e.g., natto, miso) was associated significantly and inversely with all-cause death in both men and women. In analyses adjusted for potentially confounding variables, all-cause death was 10% lower among people in the highest quintile of fermented soy intake than among those in the lowest quintile.

Show Full Article




Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Soy / Soya - A Holy Food

Soy or Soya is a crop which has been cultivated from thousands of years. It belongs to the family of legumes.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Soy Allergy

What exactly in soybean causes the allergenic reactions? Is soy lecithin responsible for allergic reactions too? Get the answers here.

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

More News on:

Soy / Soya - A Holy FoodDeath FactsBereavementTypes of Food AllergiesSoy Allergy

What's New on Medindia

One Egg a Day can Keep Heart Disease at Bay

Boxing can Punch Out Parkinson's Disease

Being Obese, Overweight May Up Advanced Prostate Cancer Risk
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive