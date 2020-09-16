Soy Compounds can Improve Bone Cancer Treatment

The researchers showed that a slow release of soy-based chemical compounds from a 3D-printed bone-like scaffold resulted in a reduction in bone cancer cells with an increase in healthy cells and a reduction in harmful inflammation.Osteosarcoma is the second leading cause of cancer death in children.Osteosarcoma most occurs in young adults and children, and despite medical advances, osteosarcoma patients and metastatic bone cancer patients experience a high rate of recurrence.Treatment for osteosarcoma involves surgery to remove the tumor as well as pre- and post-operative chemotherapy.Patients often experience inflammation, as large areas of bone are removed and repaired. Inflammation during bone reconstruction slows down healing, and high doses of chemotherapy can also have harmful side effects.Researchers aim to develop gentler treatment options, especially after surgery, when patients are trying to recover from bone damage at the same time that they are taking harsh drugs to suppress tumor growth.The researchers used 3D printing to make patient-specific, bone-like scaffolds. The scaffolds had three soy compounds which were slowly released into samples containing bone cancer as well as healthy bone cells.Many studies show that plant-derived estrogens, isoflavones present in soybeans can impede cancer cell growth for many types of cancer without being toxic to normal cells.Isoflavones have also been shown to improve bone health and possibly prevent osteoporosis.A 90% reduction in bone cancer cell viability after 11 days was caused by one of the soybean compounds. Two other soy compounds significantly improved the growth of healthy bone cells.Soy compounds when used in animal models also reduced inflammation, which could benefit bone health as well as overall recovery.More detailed long-term studies on the effects of soy compounds are needed, using animal research as well as other malignant cells.Source: Medindia