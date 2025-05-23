Southeast Asia`s Ozone Crisis: Clear Skies or 36,000 Lost Lives?

Up to 36,000 annual premature deaths from ozone pollution could be prevented in Southeast Asia by 2050 through stringent emission control measures.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Stricter air pollution controls could prevent 36,000 deaths by 2050: Study



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Up to 36,000 lives could be saved every year in Southeast Asia by 2050 just by enforcing stricter air pollution controls targeting ozone-forming emissions. #medindia #ozonepollution #southeastasia’

Up to 36,000 lives could be saved every year in Southeast Asia by 2050 just by enforcing stricter air pollution controls targeting ozone-forming emissions. #medindia #ozonepollution #southeastasia’

Advertisements

Estimating Health Impacts from Ozone Exposure

Advertisements

Potential Benefits of Greener Policies

Advertisements

Chemical Basis and Urban Sources of Ozone

Regional Differences in Ozone Sensitivity

Urban Versus Rural Emission Priorities

Key Strategies to Reduce Ozone Pollution

Call to Action for Health Protection

Future Directions for Air Quality Research

Stricter air pollution controls could prevent 36,000 deaths by 2050: Study - (https://www.ntu.edu.sg/news/detail/stricter-air-pollution-controls-could-prevent-36-000-deaths-by-2050--study)