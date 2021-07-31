Southeast Asia to Experience Stronger and More Frequent Heatwaves, Warn Experts

Countries in Southeast Asia will suffer from stronger and more frequent heat waves due to global warming. Scientists from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences predicted this through the Community Earth System Model Large Ensemble project.



Previously, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Fifth Assessment Report (AR5) suggested that there will be more prominent increases in the seasonal and annual mean temperatures in the tropics and subtropics. As this stated that Southeast Asia would suffer more from global warming, the effects of global warming on heatwaves remained unclear.

‘Increases in the seasonal and annual mean temperatures will be predominant in the tropics and subtropics. This is because of the differences in heat content that prevails in the lower atmospheric boundaries.’





"The extreme heatwave event, such as the heatwave that happens only once-in-50-years and is rare in the current climate, will become more frequent in a warmer future, and may happen once a year in Southeast Asia," highlighted Professor Lin.



The research paper was published in the journal Earth's Future .







Professor Wang Lin and Dong Zizhen from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics (IAP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences made use of bias-corrected model outputs from the Community Earth System Model Large Ensemble project and derived the link between global warming and heatwaves.