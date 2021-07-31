by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  July 31, 2021 at 8:13 PM Environmental Health
Southeast Asia to Experience Stronger and More Frequent Heatwaves, Warn Experts
Countries in Southeast Asia will suffer from stronger and more frequent heat waves due to global warming. Scientists from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences predicted this through the Community Earth System Model Large Ensemble project.

Previously, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Fifth Assessment Report (AR5) suggested that there will be more prominent increases in the seasonal and annual mean temperatures in the tropics and subtropics. As this stated that Southeast Asia would suffer more from global warming, the effects of global warming on heatwaves remained unclear.

Professor Wang Lin and Dong Zizhen from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics (IAP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences made use of bias-corrected model outputs from the Community Earth System Model Large Ensemble project and derived the link between global warming and heatwaves.


According to their estimation, it is the differential heat content of lower atmospheric boundaries that induces global warming to exert distinct types of heatwaves between the Maritime Continent and Indochina Peninsula.

"The extreme heatwave event, such as the heatwave that happens only once-in-50-years and is rare in the current climate, will become more frequent in a warmer future, and may happen once a year in Southeast Asia," highlighted Professor Lin.

The research paper was published in the journal Earth's Future .



Source: Medindia

