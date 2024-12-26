About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
South Korea's Cancer Survival Rate Hits 72.9%

by Colleen Fleiss on Dec 26 2024 8:25 PM

Thyroid cancer's survival rate hit 100.1%, indicating patients tend to outlive the general population.

The five-year relative survival rate for cancer patients, indicating their chances of survival compared to the general population, was 72.9 percent, according to South Korea's health ministry. ()

Thyroid Cancer Survival in South Korea

Prostate cancer followed with 96.4 percent, trailed by breast cancer at 94.3 percent.

The survival rate for lung cancer stood at 40.6 percent, while that for liver cancer was 39.4 percent, the data showed. The data also showed the country reported 282,047 new cancer patients in 2022, down 0.05 percent from a year earlier.

The report revealed 37.7 percent of South Korean males were likely to develop cancer during their lifetime if they lived up to the average life expectancy of 79.9 years.

Similarly, 34.8 percent of females were estimated to face the same risk if they reached their average life expectancy of 85.6 years.

The country had 287 cancer patients per every 100,000 people, below the 367 posted by the United States. It was higher, however, than Japan's 267.1 and China's 201.6.

Meanwhile, data from the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service (HIRA) in September this year, showed that the number of cancer surgeries decreased significantly in the first five months after a junior doctors' strike began in February.

Reference:
  1. South Korea: five-year relative survival rate of main cancers - (https://www.statista.com/statistics/1440857/south-korea-five-year-relative-survival-rate-of-main-cancers/)
Source-IANS
