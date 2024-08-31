About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
South Korea Responds to African Swine Fever Outbreak

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 31 2024 7:03 PM

The South Korean government announced that they have increased disinfection efforts and inspections at pig farms in response to a confirmed African swine fever () outbreak in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province. This is to prevent the spread of the disease as the country prepares for the upcoming Chuseok holiday.
The Central Disaster Management Headquarters convened an emergency meeting to review and implement preventive measures, particularly critical with Chuseok approaching in two weeks.

S. Korea PM Orders African Swine Fever Containment
South Korea's Prime Minister has ordered emergency containment measures following the confirmation of the sixth African swine fever case this year.
The outbreak, confirmed, marks the country's eighth ASF case this year. The previous case was detected on August 12 at a pig farm in Yeongcheon, 246 kilometers southeast of Seoul, reports Yonhap news agency.

Authorities are investigating the affected farm and have implemented emergency quarantine measures to prevent ASF from spreading to nearby pig farms. Disinfection operations are also being conducted at approximately 400 pig farms in Gimpo and neighboring cities and counties.

What is African Swine Fever

African swine fever (ASF) is a highly contagious viral disease that affects pigs and wild boar. It is caused by a DNA virus and is not transmitted to humans. ASF can cause severe illness and death in pigs, leading to significant economic losses for the pork industry. The virus can spread through direct contact with infected pigs, their carcasses, or contaminated materials. It can also be transmitted through indirect contact, such as through contaminated feed, water, or equipment. Prevention and control measures for ASF include biosecurity practices, vaccination programs, and early detection and response.

South Korea confirms its fourth case of African Swine Fever this year, prompting intensified measures to contain the disease among pig populations.
The government said it will conduct more detailed, clinical inspections when pigs are transported from pig farms in Gyeonggi Province to slaughterhouses and other locations. Vehicles entering and leaving the infected farm are being closely monitored and tested.

"Given the trend of ASF outbreaks occurring frequently in autumn, there is a significant possibility of further outbreaks," said Kim Jong-ku from the agriculture ministry, urging regional governments to make their utmost efforts in disinfection.

He also warned that the increased movement of people and vehicles before and during the national holiday could heighten the risk of further spread.

The ministry noted that the culling due to the outbreak at the Gimpo farm accounts for only 0.03 percent of the country's total pig population, indicating a minimal impact on the local pork market.

Reference:
Source-IANS


