South Korea Confirms 4th African Swine Fever Case This Year

by Colleen Fleiss on Jun 16 2024 10:44 PM

South Korea has confirmed its fourth case of African swine fever from pig farms this year, highlighting an urgent need for heightened biosecurity measures.
The latest ASF case was found at a farm in Yeongcheon, 243 km southeast of Seoul, on Saturday, according to the Farm Ministry.

The government issued a 48-hour standstill order for pig farms and related facilities in the nearby region, Yonhap news agency reported.

ASF does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There is currently no vaccine or cure for the disease. The Ministry said the case will have a limited effect on the local pork market while calling on farms to thoroughly abide by the necessary quarantine steps.

Source-IANS
