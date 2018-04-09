South Africa's Listeria Outbreak Comes to an End

South Africa announced an official end to the world's worst reported listeria outbreak. Aaron Motsoaledi, Health Minister, said that there had been no new cases recorded over the past three months.

According to the country's National Institute for Communicable Diseases, at least 216 people died during the outbreak, and more than 1000 people got ill.



‘World's worst-ever reported listeriosis outbreak which made thousands of people sick and killed 216 people in South Africa comes to an end.’ Officials from the health department stated that they had discovered the outbreak to an Enterprise Food plant, 300 kilometers northeast of Pretoria, and quickly ordered a recall of affected processed meat products nationwide.



Aaron Motsoaledi said that it had not been confirmed yet how the listeria emerged at the factory. But, it is known that the disease is contracted to people by bacteria found in water, soil, vegetation and animal feces which can contaminate fresh food, notably meat.



Regional countries in Africa inflicted a ban on imports of chilled meat from South Africa.



The infection is difficult to track as the incubation period is up to 70 days and it mainly affects children. Infected people result in flu-like illness, infection of the bloodstream and, in critical cases, infection of the brain which can be lethal.



Motsoaledi called for hygiene standards to be raised to prevent further outbreaks.



