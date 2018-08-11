medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

Sources of Food-borne Illnesses Identified by a Computer Model

by Mohamed Fathima S on  November 8, 2018 at 8:45 AM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new research led by Google along with Harvard Chan school of Public Health, a computerised model that uses machine learning and aggregate search and location data from the logged in google users can accurately identify unsafe restaurants, compared to traditional methods of consumer complaints and routine inspections. The lapses in the food safety can be found out in near real time using this model.
Sources of Food-borne Illnesses Identified by a Computer Model
Sources of Food-borne Illnesses Identified by a Computer Model

"Foodborne illnesses are common, costly, and land thousands of Americans in emergency rooms every year. This new technique, developed by Google, can help restaurants and local health departments find problems more quickly, before they become bigger public health problems," said corresponding author Ashish Jha, K.T. Li Professor of Global Health at Harvard Chan School and director of the Harvard Global Health Institute.

The study was published online on November 6, 2018 in npj Digital Medicine.

Foodborne illnesses are a persistent problem in the U.S. and current methods by restaurants and local health departments for determining an outbreak rely primarily on consumer complaints or routine inspections. These methods can be slow and cumbersome, often resulting in delayed responses and further spread of disease.

To counter these shortcomings, Google researchers developed a machine-learned model and worked with Harvard to test it in Chicago and Las Vegas. The model works by first classifying search queries that can indicate foodborne illness, such as "stomach cramps" or "diarrhea." The model then uses de-identified and aggregated location history data from the smartphones of people who have opted to save it, to determine which restaurants people searching those terms had recently visited.

Health departments in each city were then given a list of restaurants that were identified by the model as being potential sources of foodborne illness. The city would then dispatch health inspectors to these restaurants, though the health inspectors did not know whether their inspection was prompted by this new model or traditional methods. During the period of the study, health departments continued to follow their usual inspection procedures as well.

In Chicago, where the model was deployed between November 2016 and March 2017, the model prompted 71 inspections. The study found that the rate of unsafe restaurants among those detected by the model was 52.1% compared with 39.4% among inspections triggered by a complaint-based system. The researchers noted that Chicago has one of the most advanced monitoring programs in the nation and already employs social media mining techniques, yet this new model proved more precise in identifying restaurants that had food safety violations.

In Las Vegas, the model was deployed between May and August 2016. Compared with routine inspections performed by the health department, it had a higher precision rate of identifying unsafe restaurants.

When the researchers compared the model with routine inspections by health departments in Las Vegas and Chicago, they found that the overall rate across both cities of unsafe restaurants detected by the model was 52.3%, whereas the overall rate of detection of unsafe restaurants via routine inspections across the two cities was 22.7%.

Interestingly, the study showed that in 38% of all cases identified by this model, the restaurant potentially causing foodborne illness was not the most recent one visited by the person who was searching keywords related to symptoms. The authors said this is important because previous research has shown that people tend to blame the last restaurant they visited and therefore may be likely to file a complaint for the wrong restaurant. Yet clinically, foodborne illnesses can take 48 hours or even longer to become symptomatic after someone has been exposed, the authors said.

The new model outperformed complaint-based inspections and routine inspections in terms of precision, scale, and latency (the time that passed between people becoming sick and the outbreak being identified). The researchers noted that the model would be best leveraged as a supplement to existing methods used by health departments and restaurants, allowing them to better prioritize inspections and perform internal food safety evaluations. More proactive and timely responses to incidents could mean better public health outcomes. Additionally, the model could prove valuable for small and mid-size restaurants that can't afford safety operations personnel to apply advanced food safety monitoring and data analysis techniques.

"In this study, we have just scratched the surface of what is possible in the realm of machine-learned epidemiology. I like the analogy to the work of Dr. John Snow, the father of modern epidemiology, who in 1854 had to go door to door in Central London, asking people where they took their water from to find the source of a cholera outbreak. Today, we can use online data to make epidemiological observations in near real-time, with the potential for significantly improving public health in a timely and cost-efficient manner," said Evgeniy Gabrilovich, senior staff research scientist at Google and a co-author of the study.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Fact Sheet on Food Poisoning

Consuming foods that have been contaminated with pathogens such as E.coli, Salmonella or Campylobacter, can cause food poisoning.

Ciguatera - Fish Poisoning

Ciguatera is a type of food poisoning caused due to the consumption of fish infected with a marine toxin called Ciguatera toxin.

Diarrhea Symptom Evaluation

Diarrhea is one of the most common causes of dehydration and death in children. Diarrhea may be acute or chronic depending on the duration of symptoms.

Norovirus

Norovirus or winter vomiting bug, the virus that spoils your vacation, is the leading cause of food-borne disease and a major cause of food contamination.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

All You Need to Know About Foodborne Illnesses

Do you ignore mild stomach pains? Then beware you may face severe complications of foodborne illnesses that can be very difficult to treat later.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Computer Related Injuries

Computer- related injury (CRI) is a cluster of work-related symptoms in computer users such as Repetitive Strain Injury (RSI), Work Related Upper Limb Disorder (WRULD), and Musculoskeletal Disorder (MSD)

More News on:

Computer Related Injuries Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) All You Need to Know About Foodborne Illnesses Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Langsat Fruit

Health Benefits of Langsat Fruit

This native western Malaysia fruit packs a punch with its health benefits. From seeds to its bark, ...

 Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Celebrate a safe Diwali with festivities, make your Diwali special for yourself, your family and ...

 Health Posters

Health Posters

Medindia provides you with interesting posters. These high resolution posters have simple to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive