About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Sour Power: Fermentation Boost for Plant-Based Dairy!

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Apr 10 2025 11:37 AM

Fermentation with lactic acid bacteria enhances plant-based dairy alternatives taste and nutrition.

Sour Power: Fermentation Boost for Plant-Based Dairy!
​Plant-derived dairy alternatives such as soy, oat, and almond drinks continue to grow in demand because consumers prefer non-animal products. Even though these products exist, they deal with taste problems and poor nutritional content, which makes consumers avoid them and reduces their value in dietary plans. Scientific investigations demonstrate the potential effectiveness of performing plant beverage fermentation with precise lactic acid bacteria to solve these issues.

New Lactic Acid Bacteria can Make African Camel Milk Safe: Study
New Lactic Acid Bacteria can Make African Camel Milk Safe: Study
A formula for a freeze-dried starter culture that African camel milk farmers can use to make safe, fermented milk products has been developed.
Advertisements

Enhancing Flavor Profiles Through Fermentation

Plant-based dairy alternatives struggle with unpleasant flavors that produce bitter, earthy, or green tastes. The plant-derived off-flavors originate from metabolic by-products, which include aldehydes, ketones, and tannins. Targeted strains of lactic acid bacteria transform bitter plant-related compounds into flavorless substances that help replicate regular dairy product taste profiles (1 Trusted Source
Fermentation of plant-based dairy alternatives by lactic acid bacteria

Go to source).


Advertisements
Dairy Vs Plant-Based Foods: Which is Better for Your Teeth?
Dairy Vs Plant-Based Foods: Which is Better for Your Teeth?
Plant-based alternatives to dairy are creating waves, but dairy is special in relation to oral health because of its positive effects on oral health.

Improving Nutritional Value and Mineral Absorption

Plants used as dairy substitutes frequently introduce chemical elements that reduce mineral absorption in humans, so they cannot take in essential minerals such as iron and zinc along with calcium. Anti-nutrient compounds bind to minerals, thereby decreasing their biological absorption in the body. The fermentation process using lactic acid bacteria successfully degrades anti-nutritional compounds, which makes minerals more accessible to the body, thus increasing the nutritional value of the final product.


Advertisements
Does Veganism Benefit the Environment?
Does Veganism Benefit the Environment?
Lower consumption of animal-based products such as meat, dairy and eggs and adopting a vegan lifestyle can help in reducing carbon footprint.

Broader Applications in Sustainable Food Development

Lactic acid bacteria originating from plant environments demonstrate superior traits for performing plant-based milk fermentations. The chosen bacterial strains are a key determining factor in deciding fermentation efficiency. Plant-based substrates serve as their evolutionary habitat, allowing these strains to perform with higher efficiency in the modification of flavor compounds and the destruction of anti-nutrients from plant-based ingredients.

The knowledge acquired from plant-based dairy fermentation extends its applications toward sustainable food production development. Alternative protein ingredients like insect-based products alongside microbial proteins experience comparable nutritional difficulties and sensory issues. The use of fermentation methods, together with proper lactic acid bacteria, enhances both the taste quality and nutritional benefits of these products, thereby developing a more sustainable, diversified food system.

This approach not only improves consumer acceptance but also enhances the health benefits of these products.​

"Elevating Plant-Based Dairy to New Heights with Fermentation!"


Reference:
  1. Fermentation of plant-based dairy alternatives by lactic acid bacteria - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35393728/)


Source-Technical University of Denmark
Plant-Based Diet is Better Than Diet With Meat and Dairy: Here's Why
Plant-Based Diet is Better Than Diet With Meat and Dairy: Here's Why
Eating a plant-based diet can reduce inflammatory dietary Advanced Glycation End-products (AGEs), thereby aiding in weight loss and improving insulin sensitivity.

Recommended Readings
Latest Diet & Nutrition News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional