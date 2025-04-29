Sound and Light Therapy Rewires Memory Circuits in the Down Syndrome Brain

40Hz light and sound stimulation improved memory, neural connectivity, and neurogenesis in mice modeling Down syndrome.

Multisensory gamma stimulation enhances adult neurogenesis and improves cognitive function in male mice with Down Syndrome

Rhythmic bursts of light and sound at 40Hz helped the brain fire up memory circuits, regenerate neurons, and protect cells linked to cognitive resilience—hinting at a way to counteract effects tied to aging and Down syndrome.