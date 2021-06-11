About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Sorghum Helps Boost Your Immunity

by Hannah Joy on November 6, 2021 at 12:29 PM
Font : A-A+

Sorghum Helps Boost Your Immunity

Sorghum (jowar) is a wonder crop during the pandemic, as it boosts your immunity and helps fight against coronavirus.

The National Sugar Institute, Kanpur in collaboration with ICAR-IIMR, Hyderabad has been conducting studies to assess the potential of the crop for the last two years at the institute farm and five sweet sorghum varieties (CSH 22S, SSV 84, SSV 74, Phlue Vasundhara and ICSSH 28) considered suitable for sub-tropical region are being cultivated and tested.

Advertisement


Studies carried out at the institute indicate that while the juice from stem/stalk of the crop can be utilized for production of ethanol, jaggery and nutritive low calorie sugar syrup, the grains obtained as sorghum (jowar) can be used extensively as a healthier flour, replacing 'maida' or 'wheat flour'.

"Studies carried out in this regard indicate that one millet which is a healthy alternative to the all-purpose flour is jowar or sorghum. Rich in protein iron and copper, this gluten free grain has been known to play a crucial role in cellular function and repair. The rich quantity of potassium and phosphorus helps lower cholesterol and manage high blood pressure. A large amount of fiber present in the grain sorghum helps improve the digestive system.
Advertisement

Sorghum provides almost 44 percent of the required daily intake of fiber. A strong immune system thus helps to prevent any viral or other diseases from entering the body. The vitamins C present in the sorghum grain also helps boost our levels of immunity and thus sorghum appears to be an important ingredient of our diet in the current times," said NSI director, Prof Narendra Mohan.

He further said, "It can be thus a win-win situation for everyone, while the farmers can get a better price of the produce by utilizing each part of crop in an innovative manner, the country as a whole can get more ethanol to meet requirements of ethanol blending in petrol besides getting a healthier diet to reduce malnutrition, improving digestive system and immunity."

This crop, sorghum (Jowar) which is a short duration crop of 4-5 months only, requiring less water can be grown as an intercrop with sugarcane and thus the farmers can increase their income further per acre of land.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Appearance Fixation Linked to Dating Anxiety: Study

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
Nail Hygiene after COVID-19
Nail Hygiene after COVID-19
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Immunisation Myasthenia Gravis Blood Group Diet Magical Millets for Your Health Boils - Treatment by Drugs 

Recommended Reading
Scientists Say Sorghum is a New Safe Grain for People With Celiac Disease
Scientists Say Sorghum is a New Safe Grain for People With Celiac Disease
Strong new biochemical evidence exists showing that the cereal grain sorghum is a safe food for ......
New Gene Could Suppress World's Growing Hunger
New Gene Could Suppress World's Growing Hunger
Scarecrow - new gene isolated by Cornell University researchers could quell the ever growing ......
First Ever Plant-based Egg Created
First Ever Plant-based Egg Created
An egg substitute made entirely from plants has been developed by scientists....
Replacing Rice With Millets Could Save Water and Improve Nutrition
Replacing Rice With Millets Could Save Water and Improve Nutrition
Swapping crops in India could save water, improve nutrition, and sustainably feed a rapidly growing ...
Blood Group Diet
Blood Group Diet
What is right diet for you may be the wrong one for another. The diet that suits you will depend on ...
Boils - Treatment by Drugs
Boils - Treatment by Drugs
Diabetes patients have reduced immunity, which makes them more susceptible to skin infections like b...
Magical Millets for Your Health
Magical Millets for Your Health
Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutriti...
Myasthenia Gravis
Myasthenia Gravis
Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gra...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close